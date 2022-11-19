‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star Brett Dalton Has an Impressive Net Worth

Brett Dalton has shown off his acting chops on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chicago Fire, and several Hallmark movies over the years. While the actor has been adding to his filmography over the last couple of decades, he’s also been adding to his net worth. In fact, Dalton has been able to amass an impressive net worth from his acting career. Read on to learn more about Dalton’s career and total net worth.

Brett Dalton got his start on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Queen Latifah and Brett Dalton on ‘The Equalizer’ | Jocelyn Prescod/CBS via Getty Images

Over the last 15 years, Brett Dalton has established a respectable acting career. The 39-year-old actor is most known for his roles as Grant Ward in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. According to Fandom, the series first premiered on Sept. 24, 2013, and ran for seven seasons. Dalton’s character, Grant Ward, was a series regular from Season 1 to Season 3 and a recurring character in Season 4.

The character of Grant Ward was one of the leaders of the HYDRA and a personal adversary of Phil Coulson, a decorated agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. According to Fandom, Ward was abused as a child by his own family. As a teen, Ward tried to burn down his family home to get revenge. This led to Ward being imprisoned until he was freed by John Garrett. A former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Garrett trained Ward to be a cold-blooded killer. During Season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dalton’s character was written off the show after being killed at the hands of Phil Coulson.

Brett Dalton goes from Yale to Hollywood

While Brett Dalton is most known for his role in Joss Whedon’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series, he has acted in several other projects in Hollywood over the years. According to IMDb, Dalton’s road to Hollywood was unique as it took a pit stop at Yale. After earning his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley, Dalton attended Yale School of Drama. In 2011, he earned his Master of Fine Arts from the Ivy League school. One of Dalton’s classmates at Yale was future Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

After graduating from Yale, Dalton landed his first big role on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series. According to IMDb, Dalton starred in the series from 2013 to 2017. From 2021 to 2022, Dalton landed a recurring role on Chicago Fire as Lieutenant Jason Pelham. Throughout his acting career, Dalton has also guest-starred in shows like Army Wives, Blue Bloods, and The Equalizer. In addition, Dalton has starred in various Hallmark movies like One December Night, Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, and Cooking with Love.

What is Brett Dalton’s net worth?

Alright everyone! Are you ready to fall in love with the dreamy @IMBrettDalton during tonight’s #SpringFling premiere of #JustMyType at 9PM on @hallmarkchannel! Don’t miss it! He has a really cute dog too!?♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/J1hGvHZdf0 — BrettDalton·org (@BrettDaltonOrg) March 29, 2020

While Brett Dalton’s acting career is still relatively young, the actor has managed his earnings quite well and has amassed an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dalton’s estimated net worth is between $2 and $3 million as of November 2022. Along with his impressive net worth, the actor has achieved an impressive Instagram following. On his Instagram, Dalton shares pictures of his career, family, and lifestyle with his 565,000+ followers.

One of Dalton’s favorite things to share with his followers is pictures of his 10-year-old daughter. The proud father shares his daughter with his ex-wife Melissa Trn. Dalton and Trn were married for several years before filing for divorce in November 2019. As his Instagram shows, Dalton is now in a relationship with actor Eloise Mumford. Only time will tell what’s next for Brett Dalton, his thriving relationship, acting career, and growing net worth.

