‘Chicago Fire’: Brett Starts a Romance and Gallo and Carver Clash

Chicago Fire is back for Season 11 Episode 8 (titled “A Beautiful Life”). Gallo and Carver get into a disagreement and exchange some harsh words. Also, Sylvie Brett might have found a new love. Here’s what happened last time on Chicago Fire.

The team is called to a bus fire

Kara Killmer | George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

When the team arrives, they find a city bus on fire. They quickly get the passengers and driver off the bus and begin putting the fire out. However, one passenger is still on the bus. A man is unconscious and sitting in the back. Carver (played by Jake Lockett) and Gallo go in to get him. Carver suggests going back the way they came, but Gallo says it would take too long. He breaks the window, and they pull the passenger through to safety.

Stella Kidd praises Gallo for his quick thinking. “Hell of a move Gallo; that was quick thinking,” she says. However, it’s clear Carver is angry. His pride is bruised because his way wasn’t the best method. When they return to the firehouse, Gallo is on cloud nine. He says he feels like he just diffused a bomb. “Calls like that are why I joined the CFD,” he says. Carver is bothered by Gallo’s surge in confidence and feels jealous and annoyed.

Gallo and Carver have a heated argument

Carver confronts Gallo, and reprimands him for changing the plan during their fire rescue. “I just want to know if you plan to make a habit of winging it out there and leaving the rest of us to play catch up,” says Carver. Gallo asks what he means, and he tells him he didn’t appreciate the way he changed the rescue plan. Carver also called Gallo an “excitable kid” and accused him of using the job to “get his kicks.”

Carver told him to stop playing a superhero and learn how to take orders from someone who has been on the job longer. Gallo was offended and told him that he’s been nothing but kind to him and he felt he wasted his time trying to get to know him.

Kidd picks up on the strain between Carver and Gallo, so she asks what’s wrong. Gallo tells her that Carver “struts around like he owns the place.” He also expressed his disappointment that Kidd didn’t ask him or Mouch about Carver before she hired him.

Later, Carver, Gallo, and the team respond to a man they thought was trapped on the roof. They later discover he blocked access to the roof because he was planning to jump. He was an executive, and he told Gallo he wanted to end his life because his stores were closing and people would lose their jobs. Unfortunately, the man jumped.

Gallo had a tough time dealing with losing someone he was trying so hard to help. Carver later apologized to Gallo and invited him to hang out at the bar. He reassured Gallo there was nothing more he could have done for the man. He also tells Gallo he’s a good firefighter and he’s someone he would want by his side if he ever faced a dangerous situation.

Brett starts a new romance

Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith) and Brett arrive at the children’s hospital and meet a volunteer named Dylan. They overhear him telling a nurse he has a clown phobia so he can’t dress up as a clown. Brett also has a clown phobia, so they bond over this.

Violet and Brett also find out Dylan owns a bar and was a friend of Evan Hawkins, Violet’s deceased boyfriend. Violet realizes Dylan is the man Evan wanted to set Brett up with on a date. It’s clear that Brett likes Dylan but she’s trying not to get too excited about the possibilities.

Violet tells Brett she senses a connection between them. Brett says she’s not sure yet if there’s a connection, but Dylan seems like a nice guy. Later in the episode, Dylan stops by the firehouse and asks Brett on a date. She seems a bit hesitant at first but accepts the invitation. This could be the beginning of a new romance for Brett.

Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.