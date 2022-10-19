‘Chicago Fire’: Halloween Comes to Firehouse 51 and Stella Tries to Save a Troubled Teen

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 5 (titled “Haunted House”) picks up with Boden’s Halloween celebration. Also, Violet confronts Ritter and Gallo about the way they’re treating her. They’ve been hiding details about their romantic lives, and she’s feeling left out. Here’s what happened last time on Chicago Fire.

Halloween comes to Firehouse 51

Chief Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) is serious about Halloween. He enlists Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) to head up the Halloween committee so they can plan an event for the young people in the neighborhood. She takes the advice of Mouch and some of the other firefighters and tries to plan an event that would appeal to the neighborhood teens. This results in a guillotine, a haunted house, and a few other creepy additions.

Boden isn’t pleased with what they’ve done, so he takes over. He goes over to Firehouse 22 (the first firehouse he worked at) and borrows some of their Halloween decorations. He said Halloween was a big deal over there until the budget crisis of 2008.

Boden goes through a lot of trouble to re-decorate, but his plans change after a kindergarten class arrives. He has to make the decorations less frightening, so the little ones won’t be upset.

Violet confronts Ritter and Gallo

Things have been tough for Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith) ever since the death of her boyfriend, Chief Hawkins (played by Jimmy Nicholas). She initially stayed home so she could recover from the shock of losing someone so close to her. However, after a visit from Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), she realized it was time to get back out there and return to her work family.

Violet is trying to get back to normal, but Ritter and Gallo have been acting differently around her. They won’t talk to her about love and relationships, so she feels left out when the subject arises. Violet takes them aside and tells them to stop walking on eggshells around her.

“What I need is for you guys to stop treating me like Old Widow Miakmi,” says Violet. “You don’t have to tiptoe around me about your love lives. Nothing you’re going to tell me is going to make me feel any worse.”

Stella tries to help a troubled teen

The firefighters are called to a house where there’s a domestic dispute. A neighbor reports it as a fire because he was told this is the quickest way to get help. When Stella and Carver enter the home, they see a mother and her daughter, Jenny, fighting. They take Jenny back to the firehouse so she can wait for her father.

Jenny later reveals her dad died four months ago. He died from a drug overdose after her mother broke up with him. Jenny was waiting at the firehouse so she could figure out her next move. After Jenny sees Stella going through her bag, she takes her things and runs away.

Stella tracks down Jenny’s mother and learns she’s in child and family services custody. Jenny’s story has a happy ending. With a bit of coaxing, Stella and Severide reunite Jenny and her mother. This situation brought up some memories for Severide, who had a bad relationship with his father. As he and Stella drive off, it’s clear he has a lot on his mind.

