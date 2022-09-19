‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Explained Why Sylvie Brett Didn’t Follow Matt Casey

Matt Casey was a staple on Chicago Fire, so it came as a surprise when news broke that he would be leaving. Fans loved the hardworking character, and his romance with Sylvie Brett became a major part of his plot. His exit left fans wondering what would happen between him and Sylvie, with many speculating that Sylvie may follow him, which she eventually didn’t do. Sylvie portrayer Kara Killmer explained why her character didn’t follow her onscreen love interest.

‘Chicago Fire’ star Kara Killmer said Sylvie Brett didn’t leave with Matt Casey because of what he taught her

(l-r) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey, was with the show since its early seasons. However, he left citing personal reasons and claimed to want a change of pace which left fans of the show heartbroken. His character and Sylvie had formed a lovely bond, and many thought they were endgame, so when Casey announced he was leaving, fans understandably thought Sylvie would leave with him.

Sylvie, however, didn’t follow Casey, which left fans relieved. Killmer recently revealed in a One Chicago Day interview why her character chose to stay, recalling an exchange between Sylvie and Casey before he leaves, where she tells him that things at her current job are much different than her last. Sylvie tells Casey that his coworkers always do more for their victims and are very dedicated and said Casey always goes the extra mile which put things in perspective for Sylvie.

Killmer said, “I think it’s kind of interesting that even though Sylvie is kind of at this crossroads of having to make a decision to move with Casey and stay and dedicate herself to paramedicine, the reason that she stays is really because of the influence of Casey. Because he’s the one who has led by example time and time again, that you follow through.”

Jesse Spencer’s latest gig since leaving the series

Spencer left Chicago Fire after its 200th episode in 2021. Distractify reported in May that Spencer is busy working on an eight-part series on Disney+ titled Last Days of the Space Age. The show will follow three families in Western Australia in 1979 as a power strike puts the town at the risk of darkness while it prepares to host the Miss Universe pageant and a U.S. space station crashes nearby.

Disney+ hasn’t yet announced the airdate. Spencer spoke to Us Weekly about his decision to leave Chicago Fire, saying, “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved this show from the start. But there are other things that I would love to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of.”

Before his time on Chicago Fire, Spencer starred in the Australian soap opera Neighbours playing Billy Kennedy. He held onto the role from 1994 to 2000, briefly returning in 2005 and 2022 for its series finale. He also appeared in Fox’s medical drama House, playing an intensive care specialist and surgeon named Dr. Robert Chase from 2004 to 2012.

Will Jesse Spencer return to ‘Chicago Fire’?

Spencer returned to Chicago Fire for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide’s wedding. Fans felt some hope for his return after the episode, but Casey maintained his stance of not returning to Firehouse 51.

However, showrunner Derek Haas hinted that viewers hadn’t seen the last of Casey. Since the character was only written out as having left town, there’s a chance that he might return as he wasn’t killed off.

Spencer told Deadline that he and Haas talked about his return to the show for some time. He said, “There’s always a chance I’ll come back too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back? That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.”

