‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Put a Fart Machine Under the Bed Before Shooting 1 Steamy Scene

Filming love scenes can get intense and sometimes awkward, despite having an intimacy coordinator. While actors usually remain professional and get through the moment, others face difficulty and have to improvise to get through the scene. Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer had the perfect way of livening up the situation on the set.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett | Parrish Lewis/NBC/Getty Images

Kara Killmer broke the ice during a sex scene using a fart machine

Chicago Fire is one of the most popular TV shows right now. Fans love seeing the characters tackle extraordinary situations but tune in even more for their personal lives. Many fans have aligned themselves with different couples and ship each one immensely.

A lot of work goes into creating passionate moments between the characters, and sometimes, things may get awkward. While directors have to ensure they don’t show too much, filming love scenes can become intense as there are lots of moving parts.

Chicago Fire‘s Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, has the perfect way of loosening the tension on set during one steamy scene with her onscreen love interest Matt Casey. She said, “I put a fart machine under the bed for my love scene with Casey.” Killmer added that one time she “also wore fake hillbilly teeth.”

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey live in different cities currently

Jesse Spencer, who plays Matt Casey on Chicago Fire, left the show after its 200th episode in 2021. Spencer left, saying he wanted a change of pace and to take care of his family. He told US Weekly that leaving the show wasn’t easy, given he’d been with Chicago Fire since its debut. He said,

“It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved this show from the start. But there are other things that I would love to do in the future. And there’s some family that I need to take care of.”

Spencer returned for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s wedding but maintained his stance on not returning to the show. During the wedding, Casey told his girlfriend Brett that he was thriving at his new job, fighting wildfires.

Casey and Brett became friends in season 7, and by season 8, it became clear that they were more than friends. By season 9, Brett and Casey had taken their friendship to the next level. However, Casey’s departure from Firehouse 51 leaves a dark cloud on their relationship.

The couple has tried to make it work long distance, but it may take its toll on them. Matt currently resides in Portland, while Sylvie stayed behind in Chicago.

Sylvie and Casey broke up

Chicago Fire returned with a new season on September 21, 2022, with plenty of surprises in store for fans. Fans have shipped Brettsey since they began dating, but the relationship has had its fair share of lows following Casey’s move.

Sylvie missed her boyfriend and even confided in Violet that she and Casey hadn’t spoken in a week. When her ex-fiancé shows up at the firehouse, Sylvie thinks he wants to rekindle what they had, but he tells her he is engaged. Later, Sylvie sees Violet and Hawkins looking happy, making her rethink her decision to hold on to a sinking relationship.

She phones Casey and informs her of her decision to end things. “Our stars just didn’t align. That’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe someday…” Sylvie says, effectively ending the Casey and Brett romance.

