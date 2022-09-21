‘Chicago Fire’: Miranda Rae Mayo Doesn’t Think Kara Kilmer Has Anything in Common With Sylvie

In a recent interview with the women of Chicago Fire, the actors dished on what it’s like to work on the hit NBC show. They served the tea about who is brave enough to do their own stunts and what training for the show is like, along with other Station 51 behind-the-scenes factoids. Among the other tidbits, Miranda Rae Mayo shared that her fellow castmate Kara Killmer is nothing like the paramedic Sylvie Brett she portrays. Killmer agreed, especially when it came to one key aspect.

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey’s relationship is in transition on ‘Chicago Fire’

Following the Season 10 finale, Brett’s long-distance relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) is in serious trouble, and likely over for good. Spencer left Chicago Fire after its 200th episode earlier in the season, which he said was his decision after more than 18 years in TV (first on House for eight seasons, then Fire for 10).

For much of Season 10, Casey and Brett continued a long-distance romance. The writers had Casey move from Chicago to Portland to care for his late friend Andy Darden’s two sons, and Killmer even took a brief hiatus from the show to “follow” Casey to Portland for a time. However, by the Season 10 finale, both are back in Chicago to celebrate the wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Mayo).

In one of the final scenes of the episode, Brett and Casey dance together and finally talk about their future. Brett tells Casey he’s building a beautiful life in Portland, but that hers is in Chicago. “My 51 family is here. My work is here, my life is here,” Brett says to Casey as they sway in each other’s arms. “How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?”

“I don’t know,” Casey tells her, and pauses. “But we’re together tonight.”

Miranda Rae Mayo says Killmer is ‘stable,’ unlike Sylvie

Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett | Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Casey’s answer for Brett is cryptic at best, though all signs suggest the duo broke up. It certainly seems likely, since Spencer is confirmed to not be on the show for Season 11, while Killmer will be back as a series regular. In fact, Brett might be featured even a bit more heavily as chief medic this season to make up for last season’s break, FanSided suggested.

Regardless, Brett’s fraught love life is a significant departure from the actor herself. In a profile of the women of Chicago Fire, Mayo said Killmer is the person who is least like her character.

“Kara is, like, married,” Mayo emphasized. Originally in the interview, Killmer thought that Mayo was also different from her character. But she had to agree with Mayo’s obvious assessment. “Oh, well that is a gigantic difference between the character and I,” Killmer said laughing.

Mayo went on to elaborate. “She’s been married once,” she said of Killmer. Mayo added, “She’s steady. She’s stable.”

“Everything Sylvie wants,” Killmer agreed.

We’ll have to take Mayo’s word on her castmate’s collected nature. That said, she is indeed married in real life: Killmer married actor Andrew Cheney in 2016, two years after starting on Chicago Fire.

Killmer teased an old love interest for Sylvie in Season 11

Time will tell if Brett can find the same stability and steady love life the actor has in real life. For now, Casey’s departure will certainly put much of that in limbo. Killmer hinted that in the upcoming season, the paramedic’s work will be at the forefront.

“She has the paramedicine program she created,” Killmer said of her character, per TV Insider. “You’re really going to see her try to make a difference in the city.” In the midst of likely moving on from Casey, Killmer also teased a potential old flame back in Brett’s life for Season 11. “You might see an old love pass through too,” she said.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. EST.

