‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases

It’s been less than half a season since Chicago Fire’s Sylvie Brett, and Matt Casey broke up, but fans are likely to see new romance ahead. Brett (Kara Killmer) is still mourning the departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) for Oregon, but showrunners have hinted that Brett will have a new love interest ahead.

Brett isn’t totally ready to move on, however, and fans might not be either if they’re Team Casey. Here’s what we know about the potential for romance with Fire’s chief paramedic.

Brett is still getting over her breakup with Matt Casey

Brett and Casey were just finding solid footing in their relationship when Casey decided he needed to move to Portland to care for his late friend’s sons. Brett stays behind in Chicago and the two date long distance for the second half of Season 10. However, in the Season 11 premiere this fall, Brett ended things between the two.

In the episodes since, we’ve seen Brett devote herself to her work while also supporting her friend Violet (Hanako Greensmith) in the wake of losing her own boyfriend, Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), early in the season. Hawkins’ death in a tragic movie theater fire has been hard to shake, but it turns out that Brett’s new romantic interest on the show has a touching connection with the late paramedic field chief.

Dylan is likely the new love interest, who was introduced in Episode 8

A few weeks ago, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman said that Brett would be rejoining the dating field. “Brett will date again!” Newman told TV Line. “She meets someone that has a surprising connection to the past, and she’ll go on her first date since Casey left.”

In Episode 8, which aired November 16, Brett and Violet meet a volunteer named Dylan while they stop at a children’s hospital. As they learn more about him, Violet realizes Dylan was the person Hawkins meant to set Brett up with before he died. Dylan later stops by the firehouse and asks Brett on a date, which she hesitantly accepts after some encouragement from Violet.

Though Brett is stepping back into the dating pool, Newman acknowledged that a deep connection is likely a long way off. “Falling in love again, though, is a whole different issue,” she said. “She’s in love with Casey,” Newman explained of Brett’s character. “There’s no doubt. You can’t just shut that off. So that’s going to be something she’s struggling with as she tries to move forward.”

A rumored Casey return in Season 11 could complicate Brett’s love life

Fans don’t seem to have a strong opinion about Dylan and Brett yet. After all, he’s only been around for a few short weeks. A few fans on Twitter commented on separate Chicago Fire posts saying they’re hoping he sticks around as a character, but it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be a passing flame or here for the long haul.

The Fire rumor mill has been going strong this fall, with many fans speculating that Spencer might be back to reprise his role of Matt Casey mid-season for Episodes 7-9. The actor stepped back from the series about a year ago in the middle of Season 10 and returned briefly for the Season 10 finale. He hasn’t been back on camera since then in the One Chicago universe, as he’d stated he left the show to take a break from network TV and work on other projects.

Casey has yet to make an appearance, and given that we’re past most of those episodes, they might have just been rumors to keep the Brettsey hopefuls going. That said, the Episode 9 synopsis for “Nemesis” states that “a familiar face makes a shocking return,” which leaves a sliver of hope alive for the fall finale.

Chicago Fire’s fall finale airs Wednesday, December 7, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

