‘Chicago Med’: S. Epatha Merkerson’s Favorite Scenes Are When Everyone in the Cast is on Set

Like the audiences, TV actors usually have their favorite episodes in the shows they star in. These episodes are usually based on particular storylines that allow an actor to showcase their talent and emotional range more than they would in other scenes. For S. Epatha Merkerson, her favorite scenes on Chicago Med are when everyone in the cast is on set.

(L-R) Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin | George Burns Jr/NBC/Getty Images

S. Epatha Merkerson plays Sharon Goodwin in ‘Chicago Med’

Merkerson has been with Chicago Med since its first season in 2015. She plays Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Sharon has had a few ups and downs at work and in her personal life.

At the end of season 1, fans saw her deal with the end of her marriage and become stronger. Sharon is a former Emergency Department charge nurse, giving her a unique perspective on cases as she can view issues as a nurse and a businesswoman.

Sharon is very protective of her team members, but she doesn’t like anyone skirting the rules as she herself is inclined to play by the book. This often results in heated exchanges between herself and her team, who sometimes want to do the right thing but have to follow protocol. Sharon has also crossed over to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

S. Epatha Merkerson’s favorite scenes are when everyone in the cast is on set

Sharon can come off as a strong personality to anyone who doesn’t know her. However, with time, she grows on those around her, who realize she is a force. NBC recently caught up with the cast of Chicago Med to inquire about their favorite scenes.

For Merkerson, her favorite scenes on the show don’t necessarily have her in the foreground. While the rest of the cast named scenes that directly included them, Merkerson said she enjoyed scenes where every cast member is present and everyone gets the chance to shine.

She said, “It’s hard to pick one scene. Instead of one scene, I’d say all those scenes over the years when the entire cast is on set.” Merkerson specifically named the season 7 Christmas episode titled “Secret Santa Has a Gift For You.” In the episode, the hospital has a large party where many of the characters are present. The actor said,

“This year we did a big Christmas scene. When you’re working you don’t get to see everybody. It’s just really a lot of fun when we’re all together.”

Viewers can remember that the episode Merkerson pointed out didn’t have the happiest outcomes as the FBI interrupted the party to take Cooper and Jessa into custody for violating Title 18 for fraud. It is revealed later that Goodwin turned the pair in for corruption.

S. Epatha Merkerson’s career at a glance

Merkerson’s acting career began in the ’80s when she made her TV debut in Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, playing Reba the Mail Lady. She followed it up with guest roles in The Cosby Show and a few other shows. The actor first appeared in Law & Order in season 1, episode 17, playing a grief-stricken mother who lost her son after an accidental shooting.

Her performance mesmerized producers that she was brought back as Dann Florek’s replacement as detective squad chief in season 4. After her stint on Law & Order, Merkerson’s career began rising, and she got more roles.

Throughout the years, Merkerson has appeared in She’s Gotta Have It, I’m Not Stupid, The Piano Lesson, Navy Seals, and Terminator 2: The Judgment Day. She has won several awards for her work, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, two Tonys, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and 4 NAACP Image Awards, according to IMDb.

