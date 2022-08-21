‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Are Hoping Jay Will Take Over as Sergeant

Chicago P.D. fans have a love-hate relationship with Hank Voight. While some fans feel he is possibly the greatest character ever, some hate his approach to solving issues. On the other end, Jay Halstead has ChiHards on a chokehold.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC/Getty Images

Fans love the soft-spoken detective and hope he will take over as sergeant if Voight retires or is fired from the force.

Voight has broken the rules severally, but Halstead always keeps him in check

Halstead and Voight haven’t always seen eye to eye on so many matters. However, Halstead acknowledges that Voight has taught him a lot during his time on the force. Still, he knows Voight tends to take matters too far, and he’s always been there to ensure his mentor stays in line.

In season 7, Voight was accused of murdering Mayor Brian Kelton. While everyone urged Halstead to sever his ties with the sergeant, the young detective stood by him because he trusted that Voight couldn’t have killed Kelton.

After investigation, it was determined that Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan was responsible for the deed. Even then, Voight wanted to help Brennan get the charges dropped, but Halstead talked sense into the older cop.

Fans want Halstead to take over as sergeant

Voight is good for the city ? but Jay needs takeover and become Sargent ❤️‍?

Jay was beyond incredible in this scene

Jay is beyond breathtaking in this episode ???? ? @NBCOneChicago @jesseleesoffer — TK ? (@FabulousJay27) June 15, 2022

Season 9 saw the two face a difficult choice regarding Voight’s job. Halstead’s wife, Hailey Upton, murdered a suspect mid-interrogation, and Voight helped her cover it up. However, the FBI got involved, and Halstead realized Voight was involved.

Voight tried to ensure Halstead wasn’t involved in the issue in any way, but Halstead has proven his loyalty to his mentor regardless of how tough the situation is. As the FBI closed in, Voight begged Halstead to give him up to keep his job and Upton’s.

Voight might not have much to lose, given he’s 60 years old and has already given his best to the force. However, Halstead still has his whole life ahead of him, and going to jail for a crime he didn’t commit or only knew of recently may be unfair.

One Chicago recently posted a clip of Voight and Halstead debating the dilemma with the caption, “Voight is good for this city.” Fans agreed, begging the show not to get rid of the legacy character. However, others felt that Voight’s exit was inevitable and tapped Halstead for Voight’s job.

One fan wrote that while Voight is good for the city, Jay needs [to] takeover and become sergeant. In a separate Twitter thread, one fan said that Halstead is the heart and soul of Chicago P.D. and that Voight wants him to take over the unit if and when he leaves. Most fans agreed, and think that’s what should happen, when the time comes.

Is Halstead the best fit for sergeant?

Since Chicago P.D. started, fans have only seen the Intelligence Unit under Voight’s rule. Voight has been able to keep criminals on their toes, and although his methods may be too much for some people, they are often effective.

Still, his run is sooner or later going to end, and given the current storyline, the end may come earlier than expected, and Halstead may be the perfect candidate. He is not only significantly younger than Voight, but is also more level-headed than his mentor.

Voight has always had a soft spot for the younger detective and even vouched for Halstead for the sergeant position. Halstead would make a good fit for the position, as he is better at playing by the books than Voight is.

Voight stated that if he retired, Halstead should be named sergeant. However, if the FBI links Halstead to Voight’s actions, the young detective might have to kiss the position goodbye.

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9: Do Fans Think Halstead Should Be on Voight’s Team?