‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Would Love to See a Prequel Series Following Voight

Hank Voight has essentially been the face of Chicago P.D. Since Season 1, the character has come face to face with the demise of his career, but he’s been able to weather even the toughest of storms.

Season 9 was tough for Voight as it appeared as though his past sins had come to collect. Fans speculate that the recent events point to a possible Voight exit, but they would love to see a prequel series following the character.

Fans on Twitter want a ‘Chicago P.D.’ prequel following Voight

Here’s something different. How bout a Chicago PD prequel series about a young Hank Voight & his early days a cop — Joe W (@JoeWhitehead7) June 15, 2022

In Chicago P.D., Hank Voight and Hailey Upton have been trying to get past the fact that they murdered a criminal amidst a rogue interrogation. Upton had captured Walton and tried to get the truth out of him, but he attacked her, and she killed him in self-defense.

Voight found out, and he tried to help her cover it up, but Hallstead began suspecting that Voight may have had a hand in Walton’s death. Voight and Halsted then began looking for ways to clear their names and Upton’s as the FBI came close to solving the case.

One Chicago recently tweeted the altercation between Voight and Halstead, with the older cop asking the younger one to give him up to prevent him from taking Halstead and Upton down with him. Some fans on Twitter took this as the show preparing for a Voight exit and begged them not to move forward with that storyline.

Season 9 was heavy for Voight

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in ‘Chicago P.D.’ | Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. saw Voight trying to take down the violent Los Temidos gang. He sought the help of a former gang member, Anna Avalos. Anna got close to capturing the gang’s leader, Javier Escano, but Voight feared that her past affiliations with the gang might undo the hard work they put into capturing the leader.

He resorted to lying to her to ensure she didn’t get sidetracked. However, she finds out that Voight kept the information about a woman who underwent the same thing as her under Escano, and she goes rogue. The season finale saw Upton and Halstead staking out Escano’s men when suddenly a huge explosion occurred.

Halstead gets up nearly unharmed but sees Upton lying unconscious on the other side of the parking lot. Upton’s fate is unknown, and although her storyline doesn’t indicate her potential death, it’s easy to tie all these happenings to Voight’s decision to work with Anna despite being warned severely.

Is Anna going to die eventually in ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Voight and Anna have gotten close through working together, and their father-daughter bond has gotten in the way of his relationships with his colleagues. Many of his teammates don’t like his closeness to Anna Avalos and have told him that much. However, Voight has never been one to back down from something, and once he sets his eyes on capturing a criminal, nothing can sidetrack him.

He may have extra motivation in the upcoming season to take down Escano, given his colleagues had a brush with death through Escano. As for Anna’s fate, it’s unknown whether she’ll be the first person to have gotten close to Voight and lived to tell the tale.

Voight has lost several people in the past, and given Anna’s dangerous situation, it’s easy to wonder if she’ll survive. Chicago P.D. returns in September for Season 10.

