‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Said 1 Scene in Season 1 Made Him Realize the Show Would Be a Hit 

Jesse Lee Soffer has been a staple on Chicago P.D. and has left an indelible mark on the franchise from day one. As Jay Halstead in the Intelligence Unit, fans have seen the character and the actor grow over the past 10 years.

When actors sign long-term deals to be on television shows, no one truly knows if the properties are going to be hits. Soffer’s instincts about Chicago P.D. were spot on way back in season 1.

Jesse Lee Soffer understood the show was going to be ‘bad***’

In a recent interview with One Chicago, Soffer relates his favorite scene in the series to this point. It was in season 1, episode 12 entitled 8:30 p.m., the episode where the entire city of Chicago is in fear after the hospital is bombed. It’s up to the Intelligence Unit to track down clues, which leads to one of Soffer’s favorite scenes.

“My favorite scene that I have done … is where we all get into a tactical line. And I just remember feeling so much adrenaline and so much excitement because I knew this show was gonna be kind of a bad***.”

There have been a lot of intense scenes in Chicago P.D. in 10 years with kidnappings, killers, bombings, and even tornadoes among all of the emotional cliffhangers fans have had to endure on this NBC staple. Unfortunately for fans, Soffer is leaving the show after season 10.

Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge after season 10

Variety noted Soffer has been in every episode of the series thus far. Jay’s brother, Will Halstead, is a doctor on Chicago Med. So the actor’s departure will not be a small thing. Plus, Jay is married to his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), which will leave a hole in her heart, too. Soffer said,

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude … To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

How will Jay leave the show? That is still a mystery. If past episodes are any indication, Jay will leave in a heroic fashion saving someone’s life. Maybe he’ll sacrifice himself to save Hailey? Perhaps he’ll save a school bus full of children?

The bummer about Soffer’s departure is that Jay and Hailey have been together for less than two seasons. They finally kissed in season 8. They got married midway through season 9. Don’t these two characters deserve to be together?

How will Chicago P.D. handle Soffer’s departure? No matter what happens, there won’t be any dry eyes.

