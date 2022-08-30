‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Will Leave After Season 10

Chicago P.D. returns with season 10 next month. While One Chicago fans are excited that the show is coming back, one actor has some bittersweet news. Jesse Lee Soffer recently confirmed that this would be his last season as Detective Jay Halstead. Here’s what we know so far about his decision to leave the NBC series.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in ‘Chicago P.D.’ | Lori Allen/NBC

‘Chicago P.D.’ returns with season 10 in September

Chicago P.D. Season 10 premieres September 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST, following the season premieres of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. While we don’t know this for sure, it seems likely that these won’t be the last seasons of these shows. The One Chicago franchise was given a three-year extension for each show in 2020, according to US Weekly.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” Paul Telegdy, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ after season 10

Unfortunately, season 10 will be the final season of Chicago P.D. with Jesse Lee Soffer. The 38-year-old actor recently announced his plans to depart his role as Jay Halstead.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past ten years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement to Variety.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall. https://t.co/tBQV2a2ezn pic.twitter.com/wLUvp99hkF — Variety (@Variety) August 30, 2022

Soffer also confirmed the news to his fans on Twitter, adding another sentimental note. “This is sad but true,” he wrote above the Variety article announcing his departure. “Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all.”

Season 10 is adding a new series regular

It’s hard to say what Chicago P.D. will look like after Soffer’s departure following season 10. Jay Halstead is an important member of Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit. He also married Detective Hailey Upton in season 9. So far, it’s unclear if Upton actor Tracy Spiridakos will remain on the series after Soffer’s departure.

However, we do know that Chicago P.D. Season 10 is bringing back one character from the past as a series regular. Benjamin Levy Aguilar will reprise his role as Dante Torres, a new recruit who trained with Halstead in season 9.

Additionally, some fans hope a long overdue promotion is coming for two of the show’s long-time characters. It’s about time Kim Burgess and Kevin Atwater became detectives, and Halstead’s departure could be the opening they need.

