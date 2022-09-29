‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Said His 1st Scene Was His Favorite So Far 

Some actors never forget their firsts. That’s why Matthew McConaughey’s catchphrase is “All right” (from the first line he ever spoke in his first movie, Dazed & Confused). Similarly, Patrick John Flueger has a lot of fond memories of his first scene as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.

Adam has been through a lot in 10 seasons, including losing his baby with Kim, being shot in the chest (and the bulletproof vest saved his life), and was arrested for trying to bring down corrupt cop and mayoral candidate Brian Kelton. Despite more than 180 episodes, Flueger’s favorite scene is still his first.

Patrick John Flueger has many fond memories of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Flueger has great memories of his time on the set, including his character’s on-screen relationship with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). At the end of Season 9, Adam reveals to Kim that he bought his dad’s old home and offers it to Kim and Makayla for them to live in, without him there.

He just wants them to have a happy home and happy life together. Kim, naturally, is stunned. But Flueger’s favorite scene thus far happened 10 years ago.

In an interview with NBC’s One Chicago, Flueger said:

“My favorite scene of the show that I’ve ever done is the first scene that I was ever in. It was the first day that I worked on the show, with Elias Koteas playing Alvin Olinsky. He picks me out of the Academy because I’m trying to talk to a guy, a suicide, having a gun to his head. Instead, I just kick him over in his chair and take the gun from him.”

Adam is a big tough guy on the outside with his heart in the right place. He clearly has feelings for Kim even though they both know it’s complicated. Will anyone on Chicago P.D. find lasting love? Jay and Hailey got married, but what will happen with Upstead since fans know that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show?

What will Adam be doing in Season 10 of ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Patrick John Flueger will return as Adam and of course he and Kim will have some soul-searching to do as they navigate the new turn in their friendship and on-again, off-again romance.

Flueger hasn’t spilled the beans as to what will happen, saying “fans will have to wait” to see if Burzek is back for Season 10.

Fans should enjoy the upcoming season because there are no current talks or updates about whether all of the Chicago shows will keep going after the spring 2023 finales.

