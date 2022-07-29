‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Benjamin Levy Aguilar Promoted to Series Regular

Chicago P.D. will return with season 10 in the fall of 2022. Although a full cast list for the show hasn’t been announced yet, an exciting new character is returning. Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who played new recruit Dante Torres in season 9, has been promoted to a series regular role when the show returns. Here’s everything we know so far.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar played Dante Torres in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9

Actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar first appeared as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18, “New Guard.” As the name suggests, Torres is a recruit who gets paired up with Jay Halstead. He’s difficult to pin down, though he quickly proves his intelligence and street smarts. However, when Hank Voight gets word that a gang member may have infiltrated the police force, Halstead grows suspicious.

It turns out that Halstead seriously misjudged Torres after hearing rumors that he put his stepfather in a wheelchair. While the rumors were true, Torres only beat his stepfather because he was abusing his mother. He first called the police several times, but they never showed up. This inaction inspired Torres to become a cop and hopefully change things.

Aguilar will return to ‘Chicago P.D.’ as a series regular

Many Chicago P.D. fans responded with enthusiasm when Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s character was introduced in “New Guard.” Some voiced their hopes that he would stick around as a series regular, and now fans are getting their wish.

According to Deadline, Benjamin Levy Aguilar will return to the role of Dante Torres as a series regular in Chicago P.D. Season 10. The series will return on Sept. 21, 2022, following new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar has previously appeared in TV shows such as Filthy Rich and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, according to IMDb. His role as Dante Torres actually wasn’t his first time on the set of Chicago P.D.

In a 2019 episode of Chicago P.D. titled “Doubt,” Benjamin Levy Aguilar played Franco Chavaro, a suspect in the murder of mayoral candidate Brian Kelton. The actor later returned to Chicago P.D. as an entirely new character.

Many ‘Chicago P.D.’ fans are happy that Dante Torres will return

Quite a few Chicago P.D. fans are celebrating the news that Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been promoted to a series regular for his role as Dante Torres. “The best CPD news in a minute. They desperately needed some fresh blood and bonus points that it’s a character of color,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I think I speak for everyone, but was hoping this was gonna happen,” another fan added. Torres’ return will shake things up for the Intelligence Unit, which hasn’t changed much since Vanessa Rojas left. Additionally, when the show returns, it will also be interesting to see how Voight copes with Anna’s death.

