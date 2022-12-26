‘Chicago P.D.’: Upton Will Have to Reckon With Halstead Leaving: ‘She Does Not Know If He’s Coming Back’

When Hailey Upton and Will Halstead began their romance, fans thought they were endgame. Upton and Halstead were one of the most interesting aspects of Chicago P.D. until Jesse Lee Soffer announced his exit.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC/Getty Images

His character decided to leave the Intelligence Unit to join the Army, and while Upton has done everything to distract herself from the situation at hand, Chicago P.D. boss says she may soon have to reckon with Halstead leaving.

Upton has been obsessed with capturing Sean since Halstead’s departure

Upton hasn’t had the easiest time in Chicago P.D. It took a while before her character earned the trust of the other members of the unit. Just when she finally got some reprieve, she got involved in the accidental murder of a suspect, which almost landed her in prison.

This season, Upton has had to watch her husband leave for the Army, and she hasn’t had the best reaction to the news. This season of Chicago P.D. introduced a new character played by Yellowstone‘s Jefferson White. The character is the new chief’s son, Sean, and when the season started, he was involved in a sex trafficking ring but claimed he was trying to help the victims.

Upton became obsessed with the case and took it upon herself to capture Sean, no matter the cost. Her fixation spiraled into months of building a case against him, which gave her a much-needed distraction from what was going on in her life. The mid-season finale saw Upton finally capturing Sean, who was barely alive, due to his scuffle with his father, who died in the altercation.

Upton will have to deal with Halstead’s departure

Upton’s quest of capturing Sean has finally ended, and although she was due for a distraction, it may be time to face the music. Showrunner Gwen Sigan recently spoke to TV Insider about Upton’s situation and said that Upton has been dealing with a barrage of emotions that she does not want to address.

Sigan said Upton and Sean connected because they were both broken and were “kindred spirits.” In the mid-season finale, Upton was willing to let Sean die after what he’d done, but thanks to Voight’s interference, she had a moment of clarity and helped resuscitate him to bring him to justice.

“Once the distraction is gone, you have to go back home, and what is that gonna do to her?” Sigan asked. “We’ll see the fallout of that and see the reality that she’s pushed away everything,” she said. Sigan added:

“The reality of her situation has not changed. Her husband, her partner, is gone. She does not know if he’s coming back, and she’s still married to him, and she’s living in the house that they got together … It’s just a hard place to be in. So she’s gonna have to look at it now; she’s going to have to deal with it and find out what it means for her that he’s not here.”

Will Upton and Halstead get divorced?

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Lee Soffer will be returning to "Chicago P.D." to direct in Season 10. https://t.co/pnRkUxNNR6 — Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2022

Halstead has always been morally upright, and everything he’s had to deal with, from deciding to lie for his wife and boss to thinking about the fallback of their actions on his career and mental health, has taken a toll on him.

When he told Upton his plan to join the Army, he said he hoped their love would endure. While they’ve proven their love is strong, the matter is more complex than him just up and leaving. For starters, he didn’t discuss his decision with Upton and told her at the 11th hour.

Additionally, Upton doesn’t know if the Army is temporary or permanent for Halstead. This leaves them in a precarious position, and it may not be long until they decide to pull the plug on their marriage.