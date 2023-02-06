This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati

NBC police drama Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, it has amassed quite a following since. This spin-off of Chicago Fire focuses on the fictional 21st District, led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight.

As with any show, especially one following law enforcement, there have been a few losses along the way. And while that is to be expected, one character, in particular, left many fans absolutely devastated. In fact, in an interview, actor Marina Squerciati admitted that it made her cry.

Marina Squerciati and the lie detector test

A few years ago, Marina Squerciti, who plays Officer Kim Burgess, teamed up with Patrick John Flueger (who plays Adam Ruzek) for a very interesting “interview” on the official One Chicago YouTube that included a lie detector test.

Squerciati answered questions while hooked up to the lie detector test, while Flueger administered them to her. Interestingly, one of his first questions to her was:

“Have you ever cried while watching an episode of Chicago P.D.?”

Squerciati didn’t hesitate for a moment before answering, “Yes.” She said she cried through the episode when Elias died, laughing as she hoped the lie detector test would not claim she was lying. Flueger quickly moved on with his questions, but it was clear Squerciati was telling the truth.

The Elias she was referring to is Elias Koteas, who played Alvin Olinsky until the character’s tragic death on the show. Squerciati has never forgotten it. And that’s not surprising, since she wasn’t the only one who was deeply affected by his death.

Fan reactions to Alvin’s death

Marina Squerciati appears in “Chicago P.D. as Officer Kim Burgess I Lori Allen/NBC

Alvin Olinsky was one of the oldest cast members of Chicago P.D., and he was one of the most beloved characters on the show. He provided seniority over the police force, and he had close relationships with quite a few of his fellow officers, especially Hank Voight.

Needless to say, the fans were not happy. Viewers were shocked and appalled, especially since Alvin’s character added so much to the show. Alan’s death definitely left Hank with a lot of guilt and anger, which has added to the show’s subsequent plots. But even years later, most fans are not over it.

Judging by Squerciati’s reaction during her presumed lie detector test question, the cast isn’t over it, either.