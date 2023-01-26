‘Chicago P.D.’: Sophia Bush Went to the Emergency Room After Icy Tackle

Sophia Bush is a TV beteran who has been featured on shows like One Tree Hill and Good Sam. She is also known for playing Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D.

During her time on Chicago P.D., Bush once injured herself and had to go to the emergency room after tackling a much bigger man.

Sophia Bush was on ‘Chicago P.D.’ for four seasons

Sophia Bush at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival I Mindy Small/Getty Images

Bush was a part of the original Chicago P.D. cast when the show premiered in 2014.

Her character, Erin Lindsay, is a detective in the Intelligence Unit. She had a rough childhood and many run-ins with the law as a kid. Fortunately for Erin, Sergeant Hank Voight and his wife eventually took her into their home, which led her to graduate high school and become a detective. Her background on the street helps her to understand the criminals she has to go after.

After four seasons, Bush decided to leave Chicago P.D. Her character was written off with a storyline of Erin getting a new job with the FBI in New York City.

Sophia Bush once fell on ice while tackling another actor

Working on Chicago P.D. was at times a physically-demanding job. Bush also had to deal with the brutal Chicago weather. In 2014, Bush recalled a time when she found herself in the emergency room after tackling an actor on ice.

“I can drive in the snow but, apparently, can’t move my body like a normal person,” she said on Steve Harvey.

The audience was shown a photo of Bush at a hospital with a neck brace. “That was my trip to the E.R. to get my head X-rayed and make sure I hadn’t broken my tailbone,” she shared. “I had to tackle a man who weighed about — I don’t know — 245 pounds in the ice, and obviously I lost. But on the show it looked like I won.”

Why the actor quit the show

Sophia Bush’s Chicago P.D. days are behind her. After four seasons, she is leaving the show: https://t.co/83hUboUw5e pic.twitter.com/DONicBcE1p — E! News (@enews) May 25, 2017

In a 2018 interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, Bush alleged that she dealt with “abusive behavior” on set, which led her to quit the show.

“I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” Bush said (via The Wrap). “And part of the big break for me in saying, ‘No. I don’t necessarily know what it is, but I know that what’s happening is not good for me and everything has to change.’ That was a big cutoff point when I quit my job.”

She added, “It has to stop, everything stop. I quit because what I’ve learned, I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and to be a tugboat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health.”

Bush was also unhappy with being forced to work outside in the Chicago winters.

“It’s literally 30 degrees below zero,” Bush said. “So it’s 62 degrees below freezing, and you’re gonna say we have to keep working outside? But the culture protected it and the culture said, ‘This is just what it is, and get the job done, and do the job and do the things.’”