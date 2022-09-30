‘Chicken Nugget’: Webtoon-Based Netflix K-Drama Is About a Girl Turned Into Fried Chicken?

There have been some riveting K-dramas and some bizarre storylines over the years. Fans will be surprised by the storyline of Netflix’s newest project. Chicken Nugget, or under the title Dak Gang Jeong, is a K-drama based on a webtoon about a father and his daughter who, by accident, is turned into fried chicken. Here is everything to know about the drama, from the storyline to its confirmed cast.

Kim Yoo-jung and Ryu Seung-ryong for the Netflix K-drama ‘Chicken Nugget’ | via Netflix

‘Chicken Nugget’ K-drama explores a mysterious machine that turns people into crispy chicken

At first, anyone who reads the premise of Netflix’s new K-drama, Chicken Nugget, will likely laugh in disbelief. The K-drama was initially reported in 2021 with the hopes of actor and idol Cha Eun-woo to star in a main role. According to TapComics, the webtoon was created by Park Ji-dok and serialized on Naver from 2019 to 2020. In English, the webtoons name is “Sweet and Sour Chicken” or “Dak Gang Jeong” in Korean.

According to Soompi, the Chicken Nugget K-drama centers on a young woman who gets turned into a chicken nugget. She enters a machine with the idea that it helps with fatigue. Once realizing what has occurred, her father does everything possible to save her. The K-drama also has a small one-sided love story as a company intern has a crush on the female character.

The K-drama follows the webtoon storyline closely as Choi Min-ah, the company president’s daughter, becomes intrigued by a new machine at her father’s work. After entering the machine, she vanishes. Left behind is a piece of fried chicken. Her father discovers the chicken and his daughter missing. He also learns his client did not send the machine. In hopes of saving his daughter, he consults every specialist and cures possible.

‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ actor Kim Yoo-jung will star in ‘Chicken Nugget’ as the female lead

The main cast for the Chicken Nugget K-drama was announced, with Kim Yoo-jung in the role of Min-ah. The female character enters the mysterious machine and turned into a piece of chicken. While playing the lead character, fans can likely expect the actor’s scenes to be minimal as Min-ah spends most of her time as a piece of chicken. Kim starred in the historical romance Lovers of the Red Sky and the gender-bender drama Love in the Moonlight.

In the role of Min-ah’s father and the company president is actor Ryu Seung-ryong. Ryu’s character is Choi Sun-man, who does everything possible to reverse his daughter’s situation. The Korean actor has had a long career since 1998 and starred as Lord Cho Hak-ju in the Netflix original Kingdom. He will also star in the upcoming Diseny+ K-drama Moving.

Actor Ahn Jae-hong will play Sun-man’s unpredictable intern who has a one-sided crush on Min-ah. Ahn starred in the movie Time to Hunt. K-dramas fans recognize him from Reply 1988, Fight for My Way, and Be Melodramatic.

Cha Eun-woo is currently in talks to join the K-drama cast for Chicken Nugget. But according to Soompi, he nor his agency have made an official decision.

When will the K-drama ‘Chicken Nugget’ premiere?

The K-drama is still in its early stages of production, having just confirmed its main actors for the leading characters. Lee Byung-hun will direct Chicken Nugget. The director has worked with Ryu and Ahn on other K-dramas. The drama will have 12 episodes in its first season.

As Netflix broke the news on Twitter, fans can speculate Chicken Nugget will air on the streaming platform. Netflix has not released an official premiere date.

