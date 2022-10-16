Chucky has been a horror icon for over three decades. And fans can catch more of the killer doll in his new TV show. The series Chucky follows the demonic toy as he wreaks havoc in a quiet New Jersey town and unveils the area’s dark history. The show also touches on his past and reveals details about his origin. New episodes of Chucky air Wednesdays on SyFy and USA. Viewers can also stream the series on Peacock. After watching episodes of the new show, fans can revisit the franchise’s previous offerings. Here’s a rundown of all the Child’s Play and Chucky movies in order of release.

1. ‘Child’s Play’ (1988)

The first film in Don Mancini’s iconic horror franchise, Child’s Play introduces Chucky as the My Buddy-like toy embodying the soul of the fictional serial killer Charles Lee Ray. It follows the redheaded doll as he commits murders while infiltrating the life of a little boy, Andy Barclay. The 1988 film stars Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, Alex Vincent as Andy), Chris Sarandon, and Catherine Hicks.

2. ‘Child’s Play 2’ (1990)

Child’s Play 2 is the 1990 sequel to Child’s Play. It follows Chucky as he returns to find Andy in hopes of possessing him. Andy, now 8, fights off the doll with the help of his foster sister, Kyle. Alex Vincent and Brad Dourif return as Andy and Chucky, and Christine Elise plays Kyle.

3. ‘Child’s Play 3’ (1991)

The third installment of the franchise, Child’s Play 3 picks up with a 16-year-old Andy. Chucky finds the teen in military school and again causes mayhem, this time while attempting to possess another body. The 1991 slasher flick stars Justin Whalin as Andy, along with Perrey Reeves, Travis Fine, and Peter Haskill. Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky.

4. ‘Bride of Chucky’ (1998)

The film series leaves the Andy Barclay storyline behind in 1998’s Bride of Chucky. For this go-round, Chucky reconnects with his murderous girlfriend, Tiffany. The lovebirds terrorize a couple while trying to possess their bodies. John Ritter, Jennifer Tilley, Nick Stabile, and Katherine Heigl appear in the star-studded sequel.

5. ‘Seed of Chucky’ (2004)

Chucky in ‘Seed of Chucky’ (2003) | Rolf Konow/Sygma via Getty Images

In 2004’s Seed of Chucky, Chucky and Tiffany’s son, Glen, searches for his parents. He uses a magic amulet to resurrect them, and together, the doll family sets out on another killing spree. Jennifer Tilley and Brad Dourif again voice Tiffany and Chucky. The movie also stars Billy Boyd, Redman, and cult film director John Waters, IMDb reports.

6. ‘Curse of Chucky’ (2013)

A reboot of sorts, Curse of Chucky follows a family with a young daughter who receives the evil Chucky doll in the mail. He begins massacring every person in his path before Tiffany swoops in to save him. The 2013 film stars Chantal Quesnelle, Fiona Dourif (Brad’s daughter), Jordan Gavaris, Danielle Bisutti, and Brennan Elliot. Once again, Brad Dourif tackles the voice of Chucky.

7. ‘Cult of Chucky’ (2017)

The Andy Barclay storyline returns with Cult of Chucky. The 2017 film follows a grown-up Andy as he tortures the decapitated head of Chucky, only to realize the doll can still possess other bodies. Alex Vincent returns as Andy, Curse of Chucky star Fiona Dourif reprises her role as Nica, and Child’s Play 2‘s Christine Elise comes back as Andy’s sister, Kyle. Brad Dourif dutifully voices Chucky in the film series’ seventh installment.

8. ‘Child’s Play’ (2019)

The most recent film in the franchise, 2019’s Child’s Play revives Chucky as a high-tech doll whose disgruntled designer has programmed to ignore safety protocols. As a result, the dangerous toy takes control of other devices, slaughtering everyone in his way.

The movie stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tim Matheson. Star Wars legend Mark Hamill steps in as the voice of Chucky.

RELATED: Fall 2022: 5 Must-See Horror Movies Hitting Theaters in Time for Halloween