The Chilling Advice Stevie Nicks Gave Amy Winehouse Before Her Death: ‘You Will Die Most Likely’

Stevie Nicks has mentored several other famous musicians, and she once offered a haunting piece of advice to Amy Winehouse before the “Rehab” singer’s death. Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac star said that chillingly predicted her fellow singer’s death.

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Amy Winehouse | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amy Winehouse died at age 27

Singer Amy Winehouse was known for her unique, powerful voice and vulnerable lyrics. She was also known for her drug and alcohol addictions, which fans watched her battle for years.

Winehouse died in 2011, joining the famed “27 Club,” a group of celebrities (mostly artists, musicians, and actors) who died at age 27. She was found in her apartment in London with a blood alcohol content of 416 mg per 100 ml (0.416%), more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Winehouse’s doctor, Dr. Christina Romete, described the singer as single-minded and intelligent (per The Guardian). She said that Winehouse repeatedly refused psychiatric help because she felt it would stifle her creativity. Romete saw Winehouse the night before died, when she had been drinking.

The doctor said when she asked Winehouse if she was going to stop drinking, the “Valerie” singer said she didn’t know. Though concerned about Winehouse’s alcohol abuse, Romete was not worried about a risk of suicide because the singer “specifically said she did not want to die.” A second inquest in 2013 confirmed that Winehouse’s cause of death was an accidental alcohol overdose.

Years prior, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks publicly offered the singer a piece of advice that seemingly predicted Winehouse’s tragic death.

Today marks 9 years since the deeply saddening death of Amy Winehouse. Her impact and presence are still felt years on and we feel honoured to have had her perform on our stage and to have presented her with the British Female Solo Artist award in 2007 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzKOZ6f7fA — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) July 23, 2020

Stevie Nicks had one piece of advice for Amy Winehouse before the ‘Rehab’ singer’s death

In 2008, three years before Amy Winehouse died, Stevie Nicks opened up to Q Magazine about the one piece of advice she would give the singer.

Nicks, who called Winehouse “very talented,” opined that the singer had “the chance to have a great career” before adding, “I would say to her, ‘You won’t have it. You will become a miserable drug addict and you will die most likely, and the record company will drop you and go on to the next person waiting in the wings – and not doing coke – that wants to be a star.”

Stevie Nicks on overcoming drug addiction: ‘I saved me. Nobody else saved me.’ https://t.co/2Y8yqja7PW pic.twitter.com/kOgV8RglGb — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) August 20, 2021

Stevie Nicks has been candid about her history of drug abuse

The Fleetwood Mac singer’s advice to Amy Winehouse came from experience – Stevie Nicks has been open about her own history of drug abuse.

After discovering that Nicks had burned a hole the size of a coin through her nose from her cocaine use, a plastic surgeon warned the singer could lose her nose or die if she didn’t quit the drug. Nicks checked herself into the Betty Ford Center for 30 days to overcome her cocaine addiction, a move that likely saved both her career and her life.

After kicking her addiction to cocaine in 1986, Nicks developed a dependence on the prescription drugs Valium and Klonopin, which she said she was over-prescribed. She has often said that her biggest regret is the time she spent on prescription drugs. She checked herself into the Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital in 1993, where she spent 47 days conquering her pill addiction.

The singer has been completely sober for decades, and she said she couldn’t believe how much she enjoys performing without drugs (per Vulture). “Sometimes I’m up on stage, and I’m going, ‘I can’t really believe you are actually up here, sober as a judge, having a great time.’”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham