Chip Gaines Says Joanna Gaines Has Been an ‘Emotional Wreck’ Over Big Life Change: ‘We’re Freaking Out’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have hit a big milestone in their family and Chip admits Joanna has been an “emotional wreck” over it. Their’ son Drake is a senior in high school!

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chip Gaines said Joanna Gaines is an ’emotional wreck’ over their son starting his senior year

Chip said Joanna is working through her emotions when it comes to their son Drake starting his senior year of high school. He’ll be the first to leave the nest so the couple is preparing for how their family dynamic will change.

In an August 2022 interview with People, Chip and Joanna shared their thoughts about their son being a senior in high school.

“Five babies, one that just started his senior year of high school,” Chip said, “So we’re freaking out about that.”

Chip joked, “Jo’s been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that.”

The couple are realizing how one child leaving impacts their ‘dynamic’

Chip and Joanna gave some insight into what it’s like to process this bittersweet life moment.

“She sees Drake off to his first day of school, which in kindergarten, it makes sense that you get really emotional,” Chip said of Joanna. “Your senior year, this is a celebratory moment.”

Joanna added, “I think for us, it’s the realization that we’re this tight little family unit and we’re a bigger family. There’s seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic.”

Chip said although it’s challenging, they are thrilled to see their son take on this next challenge. “I think like anything, we’ve done our job,” Chip said. “And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it’s going to be exciting to see what he becomes and I think it’s healthy.”

Joanna touched on how time flies by so quickly. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember him being a baby and then how did this happen?’ So that’s where, for us, it’s like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn’t slow down,” she said.

“But when you choose and you’re intentional about what it is you do during the day and how you spend your evenings in some, I think unique way, you can actually slow time down and really savor those moments,” Joanna shared.

She added, “That’s what we’re really wanting to do, is pay attention and say, ‘Hey, this last year we held it well and go on. Go on, young man. Go do something amazing.’ But I want to hold it well.”

Drake Gaines is heading to college soon

In a fall 2022 Magnolia Journal article, Joanna shared some of her feelings about Drake heading to college and the adjustment that’s ahead.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” she wrote.

“But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own,” Joanna added. “I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

