Chip Gaines Joked His Baby With Joanna Gaines Is ‘Better Than Your Baby’

Though Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ youngest child, Crew, is still just a tot, he already showed off his athletic endurance for a good cause. And it all prompted his dad to declare, “My baby is better than your baby.”

Keep reading to learn more about their youngest, his impressive feat, and some of what’s been said about adding child number six to the family.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines brought their baby, Crew, home in 2018

In June 2018, Chip and Joanna had their youngest kid of five, Crew. In a blog post on the Magnolia website, Joanna shared that her youngest’s first year “seemed like the fastest and the best year” of their lives (per Today).

She wrote, “We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!”

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes,” she offered, “and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters.”

Joanna said the “addition of Crew to [their] family has been the greatest gift.” He joined older siblings Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella Rose, and Drake, who is now in college.

Chip Gaines said youngest Crew is ‘better than your baby’ after participating in a fun run for charity

We think all babies are great. And we’re sure Chip does, too. But after his kids completed a marathon fun run for charity, he reserved the right to boast. “My baby is better than your baby,” he captioned a video of Crew giving high fives.

Chip shared that thousands of runners showed up for the event in Waco, Texas, on another Instagram post. Notably, the Gaines family is frequently active in charities fundraising for cancer research, like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chip and Joanna Gaines might have baby #6: ‘don’t be surprised’

Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: 'Don't Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!' #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/mHXnGJTDB6 — People (@people) October 31, 2018

Chip and Joanna seem to have a never say never attitude about having more kids.

“There’s a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I’ll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — ‘No. 5, No. 5,’” Chip shared at the Chip & Joanna Gaines Spotlight (per Us Weekly).

“Well, now we’ve got five children,” he added. “So now, sarcastically, I would say, ‘No. 6, No. 6,’ when things were going well.”

Chip also spoke to People about the possibility. “It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” he said, referring to Crew. “I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out.”

He concluded, “Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Just Showed Us She Inherited Her Mom’s Incredible Design Skill