Chip Gaines Revealed He Often Finds Himself ‘in the Passenger Seat’ as a Dad: ‘There Whenever They Need a Helping Hand’

Chip Gaines revealed that being a dad to his five kids with Joanna Gaines has been his “greatest adventure,” though it often leaves him in the passenger seat, literally and figuratively.

Read on to learn more about a few of Chip’s experiences as a parent, how he said he guides his children to “find their own way,” and what he’s learned from them throughout the process.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Being a dad for almost 20 years has been Chip Gaines’ ‘greatest adventure’

In a note shared on the Magnolia blog, Chip wrote about being a father to Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew. “Being a dad has been my greatest adventure,” he revealed.

“I’ve been a dad for the better part of two decades now, which is crazy to think about,” Chip explained. “Every single day, I get to watch my kids grow up and chase after their own horizons.”

The Gaines kids were born between 2005 and 2018, so some are teenagers, and one is even in college. But the Magnolia Network co-founder plans to keep offering them fatherly guidance for as long as they might need it.

And Chip shared, “More often than not, they invite me along for the ride.”

“… Today, as I think about all they’ve given me, I’m grateful there’s still a long road to travel and hopefully a thousand more horizons to chase together,” he offered.

Chip Gaines often finds himself in the passenger seat as a dad

Chip Gaines and Ryan Newman | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In his note, Chip explained how becoming a father also made him a built-in mentor to his kids. He wrote that he often finds himself “in the passenger seat (sometimes literally) encouraging them to keep on going, to find their own way, and to know that I’ll be there whenever they need a helping hand.”

But Chip said he has also learned a few things from the Gaines children throughout the experience of raising them. “Through their own unique journeys and dreams, I’ve been able to see and experience far more of the world than I ever would have on my own,” he shared.

They’ve introduced him to “pockets of their world [he] never would have seen otherwise” and new friends, music, and places. They’ve even “exposed” him to “new ideas that are inspiring [his] own dreams,” he said.

Chip Gaines appreciates that his 5 kids are all different

I’ve got my hands full.. but I LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/cXqQ1FcVys — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 20, 2020

Chip also touched on how being a parent isn’t the same experience every time. “Just like all of us, my kids are all different,” he shared, adding they have unique dreams, insecurities, interests, and “paths they want to take.”

For example, their daughter Ella has been involved in design projects like Joanna, and Emmie Kay takes after her mom with interest in baking.

Through their pursuits and perspectives, Chip’s reminded of the wonders sometimes lost to us as adults. “These kiddos are taking in the world one day at a time,” he shared, “finding joy in things that we far too often take for granted.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Daughter Played an Incredibly Special Role in Gaines’ New Book: ‘The Very Best Part’