Chip Gaines Reveals He Flirted With Martha Stewart ‘in an Aggressive Way’

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have been married for almost 20 years, but there was a time during their marriage when Chip admits he flirted with Martha Stewart “in a very real way.” Here’s what the Fixer Upper star said about Stewart and how she responded.

Chip Gaines | Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Chip Gaines revealed he once flirted with Martha Stewart in front of Joanna Gaines

On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chip told the story of how he once flirted with Martha Stewart at a party. In 2019, he and Joanna were invited to New York for The Time 100 Gala. They were starstruck by all the celebrities at the event.

“Everyone was mingling. There was The Rock, Martha Stewart – we were in awe,” Joanna described. “We were two kids from Waco, Texas. What the heck are we doing here?”

“I flirted with Martha Stewart in an aggressive – in a very real way,” Chip added.

“Yeah, you did,” Joanna agreed.

“I told her, quote, ‘If anything ever happens to Jo, you better watch your DMs,’” said Chip.

Martha Stewart was confused by Chip Gaines’ claims about her

Chip and Joanna Gaines are huge fans of Martha Stewart, so they shared the story of meeting her more than once.

“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue,” Chip told Page Six at the 2019 event. “But we don’t mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha.”

He added, “Martha was very gracious and supportive, it was [a] really wonderful moment for us to meet her. And my gosh doesn’t she look great!”

Martha was asked about the incident on Watch What Happens Live in January 2020. A fan calling in asked the businesswoman, “What was it like meeting Chip and Joanna Gaines at the Time Gala this year, and is it true that you didn’t know who they were?”

“No, it is not true, and Chip made a big story about it. I knew exactly who they are,” Martha said. “I admire them, I admire what they’ve done. I was kind of taken aback that he made up that story.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star responded to the home designer

Chip Gaines quickly responded to Martha Stewart’s Watch What Happens Live comments by tweeting a photo of her on the show.

“Dear @MarthaStewart⁩! You inspire jo & me on SO many levels!” he wrote. “After meeting you at time100 we went back to our table on CLOUD 9 and said to jo (JOKINGLY!) ‘Im not sure she knows who I am.. ha!’ Someone overheard & made a (dumb) story of it. -the end [red heart emoji].”