Are Chip and Joanna Gaines Compatible Based on Their Zodiac Signs?

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have been married for nearly 20 years, but are the Fixer Upper stars truly compatible, based on their zodiac signs? Here’s what astrology has to say about Chip and Joanna’s relationship and whether or not their love will last a lifetime.

Chip Gaines’ birthday is November 14, 1974, making his zodiac sign Scorpio

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines was born on Nov. 14, making him a Scorpio. The house flipper’s zodiac sign can tell us a great deal about his personality and compatibility with his wife, Joanna.

Some of the positive traits associated with Scorpios are being devoted, romantic, and in touch with their feelings. Chip has demonstrated many of these qualities on reality TV and in interviews – he takes every opportunity to praise Joanna and show his love for her.

On the negative side, Scorpios can also be possessive, controlling, and jealous. When it comes to home design, Chip often lets Joanna have the final say, but he likes having things his way, too.

Joanna Gaines’ birthday is April 19, 1978, making her zodiac sign Aries

Home designer Joanna Gaines was born on April 19, making her an Aries. Her birthday is just one day away from being a Taurus, so she likely has many Taurus qualities, too.

Aries’ positive traits include being energetic, independent, and passionate. Juggling five kids with the family’s always-expanding Magnolia business empire certainly requires a lot of energy, which Joanna has in spades. And her passion for her work and family is evident in every project she does.

On the other hand, negative Aries traits include being selfish, impatient, and combative. Joanna isn’t afraid to stick up for herself, which can help or hurt her relationship, depending on the situation. Her zodiac sign indicates the Fixer Upper star would defend her husband fiercely, or she could fight with Chip endlessly.

Taurus loves being at home and surrounded by beautiful things, so Joanna’s Taurus side likely influenced her career path as a house designer and home goods creator.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ zodiac signs predict compatibility with some turbulence

Joanna and Chip Gaines’ zodiac signs suggest they have strong compatibility, but their relationship is challenging.

Scorpio is a fixed zodiac sign, meaning Scorpios can be stubborn and slow to accept change. Aries is a cardinal sign, meaning they like to lead and be in control. If Joanna tries to move the family or business forward too quickly, it might make Chip uncomfortable. And if they push each other too hard, their different paces and approaches to change could cause arguments.

Scorpio and Aries are among the few zodiac signs that share a planet – Aries is ruled by Mars while Scorpio is dominated by Pluto and, to a lesser extent, Mars. Mars is the planet of war and passion, so its guidance indicates that Chip and Joanna’s relationship is full of fire and romance, but also plenty of disagreements.

Although they may not be a perfect match according to astrology, the couple has a strong enough foundation to last. And Chip is confident that he and Joanna will never separate. “Our superpower is that, Jo and I are not quitters,” he told Access Hollywood in July 2021, adding that “divorce and leaving one another is not really an option” for them.

He said, “Things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect, we have issues and trials and errors like anybody, but… this will never be a gossip mag that we don’t make it.”