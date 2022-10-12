Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Cute Video of Son Crew Wins Fans Over: ‘So Much Wonder and Goodness’

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ fans are loving the newest adorable video of their son Crew playing make-believe — first providing “tire man” service, then having a care-free adventure capturing butterflies. Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see the sweet kid imagination in full swing.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines shared an adorable video of Crew playing

On Oct. 2, Gaines took to Instagram to share a video of her son Crew. “He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a ‘tire man’ and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker. This little guy makes life fun,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Crew pumps up a bicycle tire as he counts the number of pumps and Gaines asks, “How much is it?” Crew sweetly replies “$10,” and he hands back her credit card after she “pays.” He also asks “What’s your name?” and she tells him, “My name is Pam.”

After he says “Hi Pam,” she responds, “Hello, tire man.” He also asks how she’s doing and when she asks him the same, he responds, “Good.”

Crew is distracted by his shadow and spots a butterfly on the ground so he squats down to take a closer look. The video cuts to Chip and Joanna’s son with a net walking in search of butterflies. He catches some and puts them in a jar then leads Gaines to his “secret fort” and builds a fire. When Gaines tells him, “Your fire looks great,” Crew says “Thank you.”

Then he lays a napkin next to his “fire” and eats a sandwich and berries.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fans love seeing their son Crew in action

Gaines’ followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet video of Crew, leaving comments like “Adorable!,” “Y’all raising such a kind soul,” and “The best days are spent wearing your jammies and galoshes!”

Some people thought his tiny “thank you” was the sweetest. “Oh my goodness. His little thank you,” one person commented. Another fan shared, “It was the best, I teared up. Wished my kids were littles again.”

Other fans loved the way Crew handled the “tire man” transaction and the way he “hands the card back between his fingers.” One fan noted, “this was everything for me!,” while another person remarked, “Those two little fingers as he gives you back the card! Makes me think he’s done this once or twice. He’s a pro!”

Fans pointed out Crew’s ‘wonderful imagination’

Many fans noted how they loved seeing Crew’s imagination at work, with comments like, “So inventive. Going to do big things,” “He is filled with wonderful imagination, I love it!” and “So much wonder and goodness.”

Some people couldn’t get over how big Crew is now, leaving comments like, “He’s growing up so fast!” and “He’s so stinkin cute!!!!”

Another fan wrote, “He is so sweet and cute! Gosh, he’s growing up so fast!! I love his imagination and the way you encourage it. Good for you!! Because of you and Chip being great parents Crew is growing up to be a wonderful person just like his siblings.”

Others were thankful for Gaines sharing these moments. “Joanna, this is incredibly adorable and absolutely made my day. Thank you so much for sharing,” one fan wrote.

Some fans shared their gratitude about seeing Crew’s childlike wonder, with comments including, “Oh momma thank you. This made my heart smile and put a song in my soul” and “Angelic moment. Brought happy tears to my eyes.”

RELATED: Chip Gaines Says He Needs ‘Zero Breaks’ From Wife Joanna Gaines, but She Needs Time Away From Him Sometimes