Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Just Showed Us She Inherited Her Mom’s Incredible Design Skill

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines‘ daughter proved she got her famous mom’s eye for design by participating in a creative project to benefit a good cause. And she’s not the only member of her family to lend her time to that charity.

How many kids do Chip and Joanna have, which one has dreams of becoming a designer like her mom, and what charity does the Gaines family hold close to their heart? Keep reading to find out.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have five children

After meeting in 2001, Chip and Joanna married in 2003. They now have a brood with two daughters and three sons. Their oldest son, Drake, born in 2004, is in his first year of college. Notably, the couple named him after the Drake Hotel in New York City, where they honeymooned.

Next in line comes Ella Rose, then middle son, Duke, Emmie Kay, and their youngest, Crew, born in 2018 (per Parade). According to Joanna, they might still have more kids in the future.

“I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” she joked in 2018 (per PEOPLE). “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”

And, for the record, Joanna turns 45 in April 2023.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ daughter, Ella, designed a t-shirt to help benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

We're honored to be supporting @StJude Children's Research Hospital this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Our daughter, Ella, designed this limited edition t-shirt to help raise awareness & funds for the kids at St. Jude.

Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. And approximately 43 kids receive a diagnosis in the United States each day (per St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital).

The Gaines family is doing their part to help raise funds and bring attention to St. Jude’s cause. Joanna told fans on social media that Ella helped create a shirt to bring attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

“Our daughter, Ella, designed this limited edition t-shirt to help raise awareness & funds for the kids at St. Jude,” she captioned the post.

But this isn’t the first time the couple has fundraised for children at St. Jude. Chip has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars by occasionally growing and cutting his hair. When it was all said and done, he had hefty donation checks to present each time, but he also gave the hair he parted with to a charity for hair loss.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ daughter, Ella, has already been decorating for years

In an Instagram post from 2016, Joanna said Ella was already becoming part of the “family business” by helping organize while being filmed. At the time, Chip and Joanna were the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, now Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on the Magnolia Network.

“Sweet Ella got to try her hand at decorating tonight- so proud of her!” Joanna wrote in the caption. And from the looks of it, Ella, now a teen, has only grown her creative interest since then.

