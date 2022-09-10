Chip and Joanna Gaines: Everything You Want to Know About Their 5 Kids

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have a big crew with five kids — but maybe not quite big enough! What do we know about life in their family, and what have they said about the possibility of expanding it? Plus, what scary scenario put one of their kids in potential danger and illustrated that to be famous is sometimes risky? Read on to find out.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have 3 sons: Drake, Duke, and Crew

Chip and Joanna’s oldest child, Drake, was born in 2005 and is just starting college. Their middle son, Duke, is also a teenager, joining the family in 2008. But their youngest, sweet little Crew, was just born in 2018.

Joanna wrote about the bittersweet experience of sending her first child to college in an essay published in Magnolia Journal. “In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” she shared (per People).

Thankfully Crew is still little, but maybe not little enough. In a Twitter caption for side-by-side pictures of him as a baby and then swaddled in a blanket at 4, Joanna joked, “babies don’t keep.”

But she and Chip have indicated they haven’t ruled out the possibility of adding a sixth baby to their brood. “When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again. Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” Joanna told Today (per Us Weekly). “I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’”

Chip and Joanna Gaines have 2 daughters: Ella and Emmie

Chip and Joanna also have two daughters. Ella joined the family in 2006, and her little sister, Emmie, came in 2010. And Joanna shared on Twitter that Chip was the “best kind of dad” when he allowed them to french braid his hair before he took them shopping — all while the College World Series was starting.

Joanna has shared a little about their tastes on social media, and Ella has seemingly inherited her gift for design. She helped create a shirt for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Emmie also has a creative eye like her mom, likes taking care of plants, and enjoys time in the kitchen.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ kids have already reached a ‘disturbing’ level of fame

Since appearing with their fan-favored parents on Fixer Upper, the Gaines kids have already gained notoriety. But following a disturbing event where a crowd swarmed Duke after he was separated from Chip at a flea market, it became apparent to the family that they weren’t always safe.

“… In that exact second, I sort of lost contact with Duke,” Chip told Today. “And so I was basically on my way to kind of gobble him up and get him back into a safe place, and at about that same second, I was surrounded by this group of people.”

Chip said the scenario illuminated a dark side of fame and how overzealous people lose sight of their humanity, even when dealing with the children. He explained, “It was sort of a disturbing series of events only because I realized in that moment I was incapable of communicating accurately that I was actually a desperate father trying to get my son into a safe place.”

