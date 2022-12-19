Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Think Something Looks ‘Off’ in Recent Photos of the Couple: ‘Is Chip Ok?’

After Joanna Gaines took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself and Chip Gaines from a recent photo shoot, some of her followers said something seemed “off” about Chip’s body language in the photos.

Around the same time, the couple was reportedly hit with a lawsuit from a former literary agent asking for at least $1 million in damages for breach of contract. But despite the comments about their photos or the legal woes, Chip was up to his usual business of gushing about his wife of nearly 20 years.

(L-R) Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Joanna and Chip Gaines are facing a lawsuit for allegedly writing off their former literary agent

Let’s start by saying the couple has had a lot going on. A literary agent, David Vigliano, sued Chip and Joanna for no less than $1 million in damages for a breach of contract (Wall Street Journal).

Vigliano claimed the Magnolia Network founders “concocted a scheme” to get out of a deal for five books for which they reportedly received a $12.5 million advance. The lawsuit alleges the couple changed their contract without the agent’s consent. Furthermore, the agency claimed Chip and Joanna abandoned the deal and used another literary agent for Joanna’s first solo memoir, The Stories We Tell.

Now, they have argued they are entitled to some of the money made from the sales of that book. Specifically, the agency wants “7.5% of the total advances, bonuses, and royalties that Mrs. Gaines received …” (WSJ).

The agency made bold claims in the filing, claiming that “Joanna and Chip Gaines brand themselves as moral Christians who purportedly operate in an ethical manner” and alleging that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Photos of Joanna and Chip Gaines left some fans concerned that something was ‘off’ with Chip’s body language

Inside Variety’s cover story with Lifestyle Leaders Entrepreneurs of the Year @ChipGaines and @JoannaGaines:



Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It's About to Get Way Bigger https://t.co/DieuBOwbz0 pic.twitter.com/c9pJEjceAs — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2022

Just before news of the lawsuit emerged, Joanna shared a few shots of her and Chip from a Variety photo shoot on Instagram. While most fans in the comments agreed that the couple looked great in the photos, a small section discussed how Chip’s body language concerned them. One asked, “Is Chip ok?”

Some replied that they agreed and thought his demeanor seemed different. “You both normally look so relaxed and connected in your photo shoots. Something was majorly off on this day, and it shows,” a commenter wrote. “Hope you’re both well and [were] treated right on the day.”

Of course, some disagreed that there was anything to read into. Responding to comments about how Chip looked unhappy, one user declared, “I’m not seeing what you’re seeing!”

Another told the Fixer Upper icons, “You both look healthy [and] amazing.”

Chip Gaines was gushing about Joanna Gaines on social media

Y’all.. #theStoriesWeTell by @joannagaines is OUT. So proud of you girl! You are the best at everything you do & I’m just so thankful you chose to do all these incredible things in this life with me.



Go get a few copies and give them to the ones you love this holiday season ? pic.twitter.com/NCym8jrTwi — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 22, 2022

Whatever thoughts some fans might have had about his body language, Chip was up to his usual antics on social media around the same time. That is, he was gushing about Joanna.

On this occasion, Chip encouraged fans to get copies of Joanna’s The Stories We Tell. But he shared a message for and about his wife while he had the chance.

“So proud of you, girl! You are the best at everything you do & I’m just so thankful you chose to do all these incredible things in this life with me,” he wrote on Twitter.