Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Son Crew Shows Off His Gardening Skills In Adorable New Video: ‘Made for Farm Life’

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ youngest son, Crew, loves helping out around the farm with tasks like gardening. He was only born in 2018, but he has already been dubbed a “little master gardener” thanks to his attentive nature with plants. And fans couldn’t get over how “made for farm life” he is after seeing him in action in a video his mom shared on Instagram.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU/Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew helped with planting tulips, daffodils and strawberries on the farm

Joanna has shown off Crew’s skill at working with plants on Instagram, once calling him her “little master gardener.”

Coming off the holidays and back surgery, Joanna shared a video from the farm, writing in the caption that they’ve been busy recently. “14 new baby goats (!!!) and the planting of tulips, daffodils, and strawberries,” she noted, giving a shoutout to the Magnolia garden team for their help.

Throughout the video, Crew made appearances helping out, watering plants, and checking in on the chickens. Of course, fans in Joanna’s comments couldn’t get enough of him. One wrote, “So sweet! Every kid should grow up like this!”

Another agreed it’s an “incredible childhood” for Crew, while one commenter offered, “That boy was born for farm life [heart emoji].”

“What a joy to see them grow!” someone else replied. “Your little boy and the little goats!”

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew was a ‘sweet gift’ to their family

He wanted to check on his tulips last night✨ Pretty soon the garden will be dancing with these beauties??? pic.twitter.com/bGe8Vauv3M — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 22, 2022

Joanna and Chip have five kids, but it was hard to wrap her head around the age gap between Crew and their next youngest, their daughter Emmie Kay.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college, this little one will only be 10,” she told People when Crew was born. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids, and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she explained. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew is their youngest, but maybe not their last

Babies don't keep. Just pretending this FOUR year old is still a baby. pic.twitter.com/pNvNMbwTy0 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) August 4, 2022

Notably, Chip and Joanna made past comments implying a sixth baby was somewhere in the “never say never” realm for them. While talking about Crew on Today (per People) soon after Crew’s 2018 birth, Joanna said, “He’s a gift. We were talking the other day and just saying he has slowed down time for us.”

She added that Chip already wanted their youngest to have a little sister then. “I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth. So we don’t wanna [rule it out],” she noted. Having four older siblings who were “obsessed” with the baby helped a little. She shared, “I have to fight to hold him.”

“Not that we’re having more, but it’s so easy,” she continued. “When you have a gap from [age] 8 to this, newborn, it’s easy.”