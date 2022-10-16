Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson

Chip and Joanna Gaines said they learned an important lesson from their youngest son Crew. The Fixer Upper stars always had a lot of drive but raising another child gave them a different perspective in a new season of their lives.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew gave them a fresh perspective

During an October 2022 interview with ET, Chip and Joanna Gaines explained how their son Crew really helped them slow down and enjoy small moments in life.

“I mean, we’ve always been busy. But then, we were busy trying to build a business and then we had four kids on top of that … I mean our lives were very chaotic,” Chip said. “Then we had about eight years where we thought we were done with new babies and we were raising the four that we had.”

Chip continued, “Crew, really, just something about him was almost like a parachute at the end of a race car. It didn’t force us to slam on the brakes, in the negative sense, it allowed us to really stop. And I will say, we notice things about him that we might not have caught on the first four.”

Joanna noted, “Crew has really done something to me where I’m typically, ‘Go, go, go!’ I have just wanted to kind of step back and say, ‘I’m gonna look for these moments of wonder.’ Because this is what my 4-year-old toddler has taught me.”

Chip added, “It’s been this beautiful season where we’ve got these four older kids that treat this little boy — the way they love on him and big brother and big sister him in these sweet ways.”

Joanna added, “Crew has been a gift in so many ways.”

Joanna Gaines said she’d love to have more kids

During the interview, Joanna also shared how she’s slightly “terrified” about the way their family will change when she and Chip are eventually empty-nesters.

She also said she is open to having another baby though she doesn’t think Chip is on the same page.

“I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves,” Joanna confessed. “For me, it’s like if we could just keep having babies, then at some point, for sure I won’t have to experience that.”

“I think the more the merrier,” she added, then motioned to her husband and said, “This guy’s done.”

Joanna shared a new video of son Crew’s playful imagination

Joanna often shares videos of their youngest child and his imaginative play. On Oct. 2, she took to Instagram to share a video of her son Crew in action.

“He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a ‘tire man’ and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker. This little guy makes life fun,” she explained in the caption.

The video captures him working as a “tire man,” then he switches gears to chase after butterflies and takes Joanna to his “secret fort” where he builds a pretend fire. He carefully sets down a napkin and lays out a little snack. Too cute!

