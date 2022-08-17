Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Video of Son Crew Has Fans Obsessed: ‘His Heart Is Pure’

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ fans are obsessed with Joanna’s latest videos of their son Crew. The Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines star’s youngest child is growing up fast and he’s such a little sweetheart.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew says ‘Thank you’ to the ocean waves

On Aug. 14, Joanna posted two videos of Crew. One Instagram video showed her sweet boy walking in the ocean, thanking the waves as he traveled along the beach.

“Thank you, waves,” she captioned the video.

Crew can be heard expressing his gratitude for the waves and, when Joanna asked why he was saying that, he had the perfect answer. “Because the waves are washing our feet,” Crew told her.

He continues to walk along and thank the waves after answering his mom.

Fans loved the cute overload moment

So many of Joanna’s fans sounded off in the comments about the sweet moment, leaving messages like, “He’s already figured out life with his gratitude,” “Oh my heart. Precious,” “The sweetest little guy,” and “Such a kind soul.”

One of Joanna’s followers pointed out that Crew has a “pure” heart. “Haha, too cute! His heart is pure,” they wrote. “We should all be grateful for the little things, keep it simple. It’s the best.”

Many of Joanna’s fans thought it was a wonderful reminder. “Thankful sweet soul … Makes us remember to be thankful for everything,” one person commented. Another person shared, “So so sweet. We all should thank the waves. Every single time!!”

Many fans praised Chip and Joanna for the parenting win. “Joanna! That is the sweetest! Out of the mouth of babes right? Good job parents!” one person commented. Another follower remarked, “Such a sweet boy! And full of gratitude at such a young age! You are doing a wonderful job raising your family.”

Still others looked at the innocence and connection to nature. “The sweet purity of children,” one fan noted. “To see the world through their eyes is a treasure.”

Another person wrote, “Such a strong and innocent, yet powerful connection to nature! That he would walk along and say thank you with such gratitude and care. Oh my … maybe we all should treat nature with such honor and respect. It would be a far more beautiful and kind world! Keep training your kids up in the way they should go — it is pleasing indeed!”

Crew helped mom Joanna Gaines in the kitchen

In another Instagram video posted the same day, Crew gave his mom a hand in the kitchen. “My little sous chef,” Joanna captioned the video.

Crew tastes a red sauce and gives it a stir with a tiny spoon, helps brown meat in a skillet (adding a couple of pinches of salt), and shows off his counting skills with basil and bay leaves.

The end of the clip is a still shot that shows Crew on a stool at the stove with Joanna by his side.

Her fans loved seeing the littlest Gaines kid so engaged in the cooking process. “I’ve always said, put them in the kitchen cooking young and they will grow a love for cooking, appreciating good whole food and sharing with your sweet family and friends!” one fan commented.

