Chlöe Bailey’s Recent Endorsement Proves She’s Beyoncé’s Protegee

Beyoncé has set the standard for what a true superstar is. The triple threat continues to be a force to be reckoned with in music, live performances, and beyond – which includes her fashion, acting resume, and endorsements. In recent years, she began working with Tiffany & Co., and made history as the first black woman to wear an iconic, 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond estimated to be worth $30 million. But her business acumen started long beforehand with other major endorsements. It appears her protegee Chlöe Bailey is following in her footsteps, recently partnering with Pepsi, something Beyoncé did 20 years ago.

A recap of Beyoncé’s time as Pepsi’s global ambassador

In 2002, the Dreamgirls star became a global spokesperson for the brand, appearing in four television commercial ads throughout the initial run. A decade later, Pepsi extended the deal in an estimated $50 million contract, which reportedly included the co-creation of marketing content and other creative projects such as having her image on cans and bottles.

The extension came at the heels of her 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which Pepsi was a sponsor of. As part of the performance, Marketing Week reported that Pepsi and Beyoncé debuted a “Live for Now” global TV ad. She also appeared in various marketing materials in print, out-of-home, and in-store.

The expansion of their partnership was something Beyoncé shared her excitement about. “Pepsi embraces creativity and understands that artists evolve,” she said in a statement at the time. “As a businesswoman, this allows me to work with a lifestyle brand with no compromise and without sacrificing my creativity.”

Chlöe Bailey joins forces with Pepsi in celebration of Pepsi-Cola soda shop

Bailey has been signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment since she was barely a teenager. Aside from taking obvious cues from the Queen Bey’s magnetic live performances, Bailey has also taken note of her business skills.

On Oct. 4, Pepsi announced in a press release the return of their beloved Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. It’s described as “a modern take on classic soda shop flavors, with a new limited-edition flavor – Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola – joining the popular Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors also returning for a limited time.”

As part of the relaunch, the company teamed up with Bailey to remake a new take on an iconic scene from the 1984 dance film Footloose. Bailey performed the classic track while adding her own pop and soulful spin.

To promote the return of the Pepi-Cola Soda Shop, Pepi had Bailey shoot a music video-style commercial directed by Hannah Luxe Davis, and choreographed by Sean Bankhead. In the video, Bailey plays the main character in a modern twist from the classic. As she steps into a quiet diner with a note on the jukeboxes that forbids dancing, she boldly breaks the rules and inspires all of the other patrons with her good moves.

Like her mentor, Bailey expressed her excitement to be part of the brand. “This collaboration with Pepsi is a dream come true,” she said in a statement. “I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand with a rich history in music and follow in the footsteps of so many renowned female artists who have been part of the Pepsi family for decades. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to re-create the fun, beloved track, ‘Footloose,’ through my creative lens, and I hope everyone finds something to love in this modern take on a classic.”

