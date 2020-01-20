Chris Brown Reportedly Had An Awkward Reaction to Rihanna’s Split From Hassan Jameel

Chris Brown reportedly has some thoughts on Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel. Shortly after news broke on Jan. 17 that the “Work” singer had separated from Jameel following a nearly three-year relationship, sources shared Brown’s alleged opinions on the matter with HollywoodLife. As some might have guessed, his rumored reaction to the news is pretty awkward.

How Chris Brown allegedly reacted to Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel

A source told HollywoodLife on Jan. 18 that Brown is one big ball of emotions. The “No Guidance” singer allegedly still has a soft spot for Rihanna, whom he dated off-and-on in the past, but feels conflicted, as he’s reportedly in a relationship with model Ammika Harris. He and Harris have dated off-and-on since 2015 and share a son, Aeko, who was born in November 2019.

“Chris still has a very strong connection to anything that comes with Rihanna so the news that she’s single again is a big deal for him,” the insider shared.

“It’s bad timing, to say the least, because he’s in such a good place with Ammika,” the source continued. “They’re trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is going to end any chance of that working out.”

“Rihanna is [Chris’] first love,” the source went on, adding that “in a lot of ways, it would be a dream come true for him to get her back.”

Brown himself has continued to show his admiration for Rihanna, whom he dated from 2008 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013. In September 2019, he left a flirty comment on a sexy lingerie photo the ANTI singer posted on Instagram. The next month, he left a heart emoji on a post of Rihanna listening to one of his songs.

Rihanna does not seem interested

There’s no doubt that Brown will always hold a special place in Rihanna’s heart. She said it herself in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, explaining, “I will care about him until the day I die.” But it seems clear that she doesn’t want to go down that road again. She added to Vanity Fair that she came to realize that she wasn’t “built” to handle the drama that their relationship tended to bring. Also, rumor has it that she’s already moving on from Jameel.

Sources reportedly hope that Brown will come to his senses and realize that his days with Rihanna are over. One insider told HollywoodLife, “That ship has sailed and everyone is hoping Chris is smart enough to realize that.”

But that’s apparently easier said than done.

“He really loved Rihanna so he definitely keeps tabs on who she is dating or not dating. It kind of screws with his psyche but at the same time he has to live his life, he is a father and he needs to move on,” another insider told the outlet.

Overall, though, Brown reportedly just wants Rihanna to be happy.

“If Rihanna is happy, he will be happy,” the source added. “He doesn’t like hearing she is broken up and most likely heartbroken but he knows she will be OK and that makes him feel OK. Chris will always have a soft spot for Rihanna but is confident that she will have better days ahead.”

We know she will, too.