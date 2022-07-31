Chris Brown Responds to Million-Dollar Lawsuit Against Him

Chris Brown is fighting back against an event organizer that alleges he backed out of a scheduled benefit concert. The singer is being sued for over $1 million, but he says the company violated his contract, and he’s justified in pulling out of the show. The lawsuit comes as Karrueche Tran’s ex is currently on tour promoting his latest project. It also comes months after a woman sued Brown for sexual assault.

Chris Brown | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Chris Brown sued for $1 million dollars over concert cancellation

The “Run It” singer is accused of skipping out on a benefit concert to help individuals affected by two hurricanes in 2021. LeJuan Bailey, owner and Vice President of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, detailed in a press conference recently how her company covered Brown’s fees to perform, travel accommodations, and private plane requests. Bailey says her company racked up a $1.1 million bill as a result, and Brown refuses to pay up and that he cancelled hours before the show.

Source: YouTube

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said in the conference, Hip Hop DX reports. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

Brown was set to perform at Bailey’s “One Night Only Benefit Concert” in March for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in Texas in Louisiana. The concert, which also featured headliner Monica, was subsequently canceled. Individuals who purchased tickets were issued a refund.

The singer responds and denies bailing on a concert at the last minute

Brown denies Bailey’s account. TMZ spoke with Brown and confirms that Brown did not cancel the performance hours before, noting they saw a letter Brown’s legal team allegedly emailed to event organizers on March 17 to pull out of the performance.

Source: YouTube

Per Brown’s letter, Bryson Tiller was also to perform and had been removed from the lineup without a replacement. Brown says it was a violation of the contract he had in place, and as a result, he chose not to perform.

The letter appears to have been sent two days before the show, and not during the sound check, which is when Bailey claims she found out he wouldn’t be taking the stage. Brown’s sources say both sides have been negotiating to settle the ordeal. The singer reportedly has offered to make a 6-figure donation to a Houston-based charity.

He’s currently on tour promoting his new project

Brown is currently on tour promoting his Breezy album. He recently blasted the media for not covering his music and instead focusing on legal troubles. Album sales for the project have reportedly not been the best.

“July 8th breezy deluxe album,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories. “Not that it matters…SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album [crickets]. I’m back on my gangsta shit. It’s BRACKING at all times.” Brown is notorious for his alleged issues with women.

