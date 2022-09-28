Chris Hemsworth shot up to A-List status after his role in Thor and becoming a part of the Marvel family. His growing success once led to him being seen as the next Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But it was a comparison the actor didn’t appreciate.

Chris Hemsworth didn’t set out to become an ‘action hero’

Chris Hemsworth | Don Arnold/WireImage

Hemsworth aspired to become a working actor in Hollywood for a long time. After securing the role in Thor, the actor was able to achieve this goal ten fold.

“It’s hard not to say that playing Thor and being a part of the Marvel universe was rewarding because it’s shaped my whole career and a lot of my life in such a positive way,” Hemsworth once said in an interview with Lifestyle Asia.

Since then, Thor has opened the door to a variety of films for Hemsworth. From Snow white and the Huntsman and Extraction all the way to the upcoming Mad Max movie. Although many action movies fill the actor’s filmography, initially Hemsworth didn’t set out to be an action star.

“I loved the stuff,” Hemsworth once said on Interview about action films. “As a kid, I loved any fantasy. I grew up in a household with two brothers and we lived in the bush. We were constantly building weapons and forts and things. But I didn’t set out to be an action hero.”

Chris Hemsworth was once disappointed about being compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger is widely known as one of Hollywood’s biggest, if not the biggest action star the industry’s had to offer. His filmography ranges from heavy-hitters like Predator and True Lies to the long-lasting Terminator franchise. Some felt that Hemsworth, given his looks, physique and filmography, might have been following a similar path. But it was a comparison that Hemsworth didn’t truly agree with.

“I got asked the other day, did you always want to be the next Schwarzenegger? And I thought, that’s what you’ve got from what I’ve done? I was really disappointed, like I thought, you know, that I’d chosen these scripts and loved them because they had real actors in them and real story and heart, and sometimes with films the action overshadows anything else,” Hemsworth once said in an interview with Den of Geek.

To Hemsworth, there were a few differences between his films and the types of movies Schwarzenegger mostly starred in. The genre that Hemsworth explored, for instance, allowed for a mixture of subgenres and tones that pure action films sometimes lacked. He brought this up when discussing the differences and similarities between Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies and his own Marvel projects.

“What both of them have though, I feel more so than ever, is that we’re combining themes in movies, it’s not much that it’s either an action film or a romance film or a comedy, it’s like, all these films now have all these themes colliding together and creating these big adventures,” he added. “You have Charlize, and then Hopkins in Thor, and then Ken Branagh directing a film like that it’s because they’re no longer kind of one or the other like they were ten years ago.”

Would Arnold Schwarzenegger ever be interested in doing another superhero movie?

The last time fans remembered seeing Schwarzenegger in a superhero movie was in the ill-fated Batman and Robin film as Mr. Freeze. Since then, the actor hasn’t been near a Marvel or DC project since. But Schwarzenegger would still be interested in giving the world Hemsworth dabbles in another shot.

“I think all of those movies, if they’re written well, they’re entertaining. If it’s Batman or Batman and Robin, or X-Men or Spider-Man — all of them. If they’re written well, they have a great life. People enjoy them, and you can see the grosses that they make worldwide. So, yes, of course I would,” he once said according to Cinemablend.

