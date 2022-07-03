‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Favorite Female Actor, and it Isn’t His Wife, Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth’s movie career is almost out of a storybook. He went from being almost broke and getting ghosted by Marvel after his first Thor audition to starring in international blockbusters. Hemsworth has starred alongside (Charlize Theron, Jeff Bridges, Russell Crowe) and worked with (Ron Howard, Taika Waititi) several Oscar winners, and he even got to share an on-screen kiss with his wife, Elsa Pataky. However, Hemsworth revealed who his favorite female actor is, and it’s not his wife.

Elsa Pataky (left) and Chris Hemsworth | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for years and acted together several times

Hemsworth and Pataky met via a talent agent who suggested they connect. That was in 2010. One thing quickly led to another, and they married — impromptu while on vacation in Indonesia — not long after they started dating.

Their rapid walk down the aisle wasn’t a rush job. They hit it off immediately and knew marriage was the logical next step. Now, they have three children, and they have worked together, too.

Pataky didn’t show up in the credits of Thor: The Dark World, but she appeared in the post-credits. She stood in for Natalie Portman for Jane and Thor’s passionate kiss, so she technically has an MCU appearance under her belt. Hemsworth and Pataky both acted in 12 Strong, and Hemsworth showed up in a small, uncredited role in Pataky’s Interceptor in 2022.

Hemsworth is well aware of Pataky’s acting chops, but he revealed his favorite female actor isn’t his wife.

Hemsworth praises the “brilliant” Cate Blanchett, who he says is his favorite female actor

Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters, Hemsworth sat down for a Google autocomplete interview hosted by Wired. The interview revealed one of the questions fans ask the search engine most is who is his favorite actress. Which let Hemsworth reveal his favorite female actor is Cate Blanchett and gave him the chance to praise her.

“Oh, the pressure. Cate Blanchett, I worked with on Ragnarok. … Being an Australian, a fellow Aussie, someone I’ve looked up to for many, many years, and has been in some of my favorite films, played some of the best characters on screen, and continues to do it with such grace and integrity, and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth and is kind and supportive. She’s brilliant.” Chris Hemsworth explains why Cate Blanchett is his favorite female actor

Far be it for anyone else but Hemsworth to name his favorite female actor. Considering Pataky is an actor, we’d thought she’d rate at least a mention as Hemsworth’s favorite female actor. Still, Blanchett is a solid choice.

She’s a two-time Academy Award winner (for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine), has five additional Oscar nominations, and effortlessly bounces between big-budget action movies (The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and more delicate films (The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Hemsworth will follow ‘Spiderhead’ with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in a busy 2022

Fans’ five-year wait between Thor movies ends July 8, 2022, when Love and Thunder hits theaters. That’s longer than the four years between The Dark World and Hemsworth’s collaboration with his favorite female actor Blanchett in Ragnarok.

Hemsworth’s list of movies in 2022 includes more than just Thor: Love and Thunder, though. Spiderhead, his Netflix movie with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and star Miles Teller, started streaming in June. After Love and Thunder, we’ll see Hemsworth on Netflix again later in the year as he revisits his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.

None of those 2022 movies see Chris Hemsworth team up with his favorite female actor Cate Blanchett, but fans are surely excited to see them regardless.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Greatest Challenge of Playing Thor, Which Is Also ‘Part of the Fun’