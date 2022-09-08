Chris Hemsworth Is a Foot Taller Than Elsa Pataky but 7 Years Younger

Chris Hemsworth is one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, but he ensures most parts of his personal life remain private. Though the A-lister and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have been married for over a decade, they don’t disclose much about their private life. What we do know is that the Thor: Love and Thunder star is seven years younger and a foot taller than his model/actor wife. Here’s what else we know.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s age and height difference

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the Sydney premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Hemsworth has been acting since the early 2000s, but it wasn’t until his stint as the God of Thunder in the first Thor movie that he began making waves and capturing worldwide attention. The actor has since been in major blockbusters and has done tremendous work outside of Marvel.

Hemsworth and his wife, Spanish model/actor Elsa Pataky, have a lot in common except for their height. According to Celebheights, he’s 6 feet 3 inches tall. His incredible height significantly contributed to his landing the role of the Asgardian because the producers were looking for actors over six feet tall.

The actor still falls three inches shy of his comic-book character’s height, but no one’s complaining. On the other hand, his wife stands exactly a foot shorter, at 5-foot-3. However, Pataky is older than her husband.

Born on July 18, 1976, the Interceptor star recently turned 46. Her husband was born on August 11, 1983, and just turned 39. That makes Hemsworth seven years younger than his actor/model wife.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met through a dialect coach

Hemsworth sat down with Wired in June 2022 to answer the web’s most-searched questions and promote his movie Spiderhead. The actor revealed that he met Elsa Pataky in 2010 through a dialect coach who thought they’d be great together.

Like most fans, the actor Googled her name to learn more about her. However, he didn’t immediately reach out to her because of his busy schedule. But eventually, he and Pataky met. They tied the knot three months after making their red-carpet debut. A year later, Hemsworth’s rep told People that the actor and his wife had a baby on the way.

The pair welcomed their daughter, India Rose, on May 11, 2012. Two years later, the couple announced another baby was on the way. This time, the bundle of joy came in a set of twins. Their sons, Tristan and Sasha, arrived on March 18, 2014.

In 2015, the couple announced they were relocating to Australia, where Hemsworth was born. The Marvel star said he needed a different lifestyle because his work had begun taking a toll on him. In 2016, Hemsworth and Pataky found themselves dealing with a rumor created by an Australian tabloid that claimed the pair’s marriage was on the rocks.

They took jabs at the rumors and confirmed their relationship was still solid. In 2020, Hemsworth and Pataky celebrated their tenth anniversary, proving wrong the detractors who claimed the two had rushed into marriage.

The Thor actor towers over many others in his circle

Chris Hemsworth towers over his 41-year-old brother, Luke Hemsworth, who stands 5-foot-9. However, 32-year-old Liam is the tallest Hemsworth brother, beating the Snow White and the Huntsman star by a quarter of an inch. According to Celebheights, Liam is 6 feet 3¼ inches.

Chris Hemsworth is also taller than his Thor co-star Natalie Portman. At 5-foot-3, she’s the same height as Elsa Pataky. Their physical similarity came in handy in 2013 when Pataky stood in for Portman, who wasn’t available for a kissing scene due to a scheduling conflict. The Spanish model saved the day and got to make out with her husband in the process.

RELATED: Who Is the Tallest Marvel Star? And, No, It Isn’t Chris Hemsworth