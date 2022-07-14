Chris Hemsworth Once Shared He Was Sick of Himself Playing Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor went through a slight character change during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As most know, this was a deliberate choice made by Hemsworth and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

This was because Hemsworth had gotten sick of himself after playing his previous version of Thor. So much so he suggested destroying the character.

What Chris Hemsworth relates to the most about Thor nowadays

Chris Hemsworth | Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Although Hemsworth has added more variety to his film roles over the years, Thor is the role he’s been committed to the longest. The actor made his debut as the Marvel superhero in 2011’s Thor, and has gone on to portray the character for a decade. He’s seen his Thor go through his own evolution over the years. But the character’s growth only brought him closer to the role.

In an online press conference, Hemsworth shared how he related to his Marvel counterpart now more than ever. Especially after he started collaborating with Taika Waititi.

“He brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. And so does Thor now, which he didn’t in the earlier films,” Hemsworth once said according to Straitstimes. “It’s been fun as the character evolved over the years. There’s sort of a set of rules and guidelines in the original film, and you have to stick to it as it’s familiar to people.”

Chris Hemsworth became sick of himself after playing Thor

Giving Thor a much lighter sense of humor was an intentional redesign by Waititi. After bonding with Hemsworth, the filmmaker tweaked Thor enough for some of the actor’s own humor to shine through the character.

“I’ve become friends with Chris. He is the kind of person that I’d want to be on an adventure with. He’s someone you can trust to be there, to look after you like a real-life hero,” Waititi said. “I just wanted to tap into his personality and energy, and sort of make Thor more Chris, really.”

This was a suggestion that was originally brought up by Hemsworth himself. In an interview with Build, Hemsworth revealed he initially played Thor how he thought he should play leading characters. In the first couple of Thor films, Hemsworth portrayed a more serious and stoic superhero with a Shakespearean element to him. But later, Hemsworth felt trapped trying to be too cool as Thor. So the Extraction star figured it was time for a change.

“By the time I got to Thor: Ragnarok, I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I’m like, ‘I’m just, I’m so sick of myself.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of you too,’” Hemsworth said. “And I think the character is so much more and I said, ‘Let’s dismantle this thing, let’s destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.’”

This led to the new Thor that fans have become familiar with.

Chris Hemsworth once shared the one thing that would make him reconsider playing Thor

Hemsworth has frequently spoken about how much he enjoys playing Thor. In a recent interview with Games Radar, he spoke about the new and creative directions he’d be eager to follow Thor on. But there’s one thing that would make Hemsworth second-guess playing the character for too long.

“It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it becomes too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this doesn’t… I think I’ve…’ I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit,” he said.

