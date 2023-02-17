Where Is Chris Howard, Former NFL Running Back and Gabrielle Union’s Ex-Husband, Now?

Gabrielle Union first came to prominence for her performances in movies like Love & Basketball and Bring It On. Since then, her celeb status was greatly helped by her marriage to now-retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade. However, this wasn’t the first time Union tied the knot with a professional athlete.

The Nebraska native was previously married to former NFL player Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006. In hindsight, she realizes their relationship should’ve ended well before Howard put a ring on it.

Gabrielle Union’s first marriage was highly dysfunctional

Then-married couple Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard in 2005 | SGranitz/WireImage

Union was recently a guest on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by actor Dax Shepard. During their conversation, the actor/producer makes it clear that she has more than a few regrets about staying with Howard as long as she did. “It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase,” she said bluntly.

The Cradle 2 the Grave actor strongly hints that Howard cheated on her multiple times. However, the 50-year-old doesn’t entirely place the blame on him for how the marriage deteriorated. She admits she wouldn’t win any “Wife of the Year” awards for her behavior.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union said. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

Union made more money than Howard and was “paying all the bills” at the time. The 10 Things I Hate About You actor let that contribute to their increasingly toxic relationship.

Chris Howard had an impressive college career and a short stint in the NFL

The peak of Howard’s athletic career was during his four-year span at the University of Michigan from 1994-97. As a running back, he ran for 1,876 yards and added 429 yards receiving.

Howard was a significant contributor to the team. The Wolverines won the national championship and the Rose Bowl in his final two seasons. The Denver Broncos drafted Howard in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

After fumbling five times in two preseason games, he was released and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howard remained on the roster for a few seasons before being cut in 2000. His professional career amounted to 123 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving.

Howard is still involved in football decades after leaving the field. He is the host of Plugged in with Chris Howard. On the weekly podcast, the 47-year-old talks about college and professional football. He uses his time on the field to provide a unique perspective on the game and the mindset of elite athletes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s marriage seems much more stable

Union wed Wade in 2014. The couple has been publicly vulnerable about the missteps in their love story. But their union, for lack of a better word, is built on security and deep affection for one another.

Wade and Union regularly post content about their lives on social media. They use the media spotlight to speak about the realities of building a life with another person and other important social issues.

The couple supported campaigns encouraging people to vote in the 2020 election and Union worked with JusticeLA on their #SuingtoSaveLives PSA to call for improved safety measures for incarcerated people at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also became advocates for trans rights after one of their children came out as a trans girl and changed her name to Zaya. Wade has three kids from previous relationships. The couple had their first child together, a daughter named Kaavia, in 2018 via surrogacy.