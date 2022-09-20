Chris Noth Didn’t Think There Was an ‘Appetite’ for a Sequel After ‘Sex and the City 2’

Actor Chris Noth, who starred as “Mr. Big” in the HBO series Sex and the City, and the two films believed that the second film essentially jumped the shark, proving that the series should have been left in the early 2000s.

Of course, Noth was wrong. Because showrunner Michael Patrick King continued the story – and killed off Big in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That …

But at the time, after a lackluster and almost cartoonish Sex and the City 2, Noth didn’t see a path forward for the series in the future.

Chris Noth thought ‘Sex and the City’ was over after the second movie

Sex and the City 2 was panned for its storyline, taking the cast on a trip to Abu Dhabi where a good portion of the script seemed almost forced. The film didn’t seem to draw the same appeal as the series and the first movie. And Noth thought perhaps a newer series about up-and-coming women resonated with viewers. And Sex and the City should remain in the archives.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth |James Devaney/WireImage

In an interview with News.com.au (via US Weekly), Noth viewed Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls to be more relevant at the time. “You’ve got Girls now, which is much tougher and more realistic. I’m not sure there’d be an appetite for it?”

He added that Sex and the City, “Kind of had its day. [Writer Michael Patrick King would] have to be really smart to make it relevant. I mean, we’re all getting older. What would it be? ‘Carrie, goddamnit, my bladder!’”

Chris Noth predicted the vibe on ‘And Just Like That …’

Chris Noth may have been kidding about a future Sex and the City spin-off. But the joke seemed to seep into And Just Like That … as an ongoing theme. From Mr. Big’s fatal heart attack to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) needing hip surgery, the updated version was packed with plenty of middle-aged health problems.

Beyond physical ailments, And Just Like That … explored alcoholism – but then quickly abandoned the theme, problem solved. The characters also seemed oddly uncomfortable with people of color and the LBGTQ community.

The new series also lacked a major element that made Sex and the City fun (and funny): Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). The character was written into the script as having a fight with Carrie. The reality is that Cattrall didn’t want to do the new series.

So is there an appetite for another ‘And Just Like That …’?

Sex and the City loyalists likely sided with Noth, who faced massive sexual harassment allegations after his death scene and was written out of any memory footage in the future. Several critics panned the series for being too depressing and lacking the humor from the original show.

After the glum storylines of Miranda leaving Steve for Che. And Carrie wandered the streets in a housecoat and rubber gloves, a glimmer of Sex and the City emerged. A true possible love interest for Carrie.

But is it enough to bring viewers back for a new season? Do fans have an “appetite” for another And Just Like That …?

