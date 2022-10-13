Chris Pine Once Recalled the Insanity of Working With Lindsay Lohan in ‘Just My Luck’

Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine once teamed up for a coming-of-age romcom in the 2000s. Working with Lohan up close, the project gave Pine many valuable lessons regarding Hollywood.

Chris Pine co-starred with Lindsay Lohan on ‘Just My Luck’

Just My Luck was a 2006 romantic comedy starring Lohan as an extremely lucky teenager. But the luck of her character changes when she kisses Chris Pine’s unlucky character, inheriting his constant misfortune. Pine confided that he had a good time working alongside the Mean Girls actor on the project. Particularly, he appreciated the film’s themes of female empowerment.

“I got a chance to work with three really great, strong women and I had no problem with it at all. I have an older sister, a strong older sister and a strong mom, so I’m definitely used to that kind of figure in my life,” he once said in an interview with MovieWeb.

Chris Pine recalled the insanity of working alongside Lindsay Lohan

Pine has certainly become a much more popular name nowadays. But back in the 2000s Lohan was the bigger star of the two. So teaming up with Lohan gave the Star Trek star an early glimpse of fame and its influence on people. It was an experience he never forgot.

“It was a real cyclone of insanity, like being around The Beatles,” Pine said in a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was fascinating to watch, and in hindsight it’s really a distinct moment in someone’s life when you see what’s really wonderful about what we get to do and what’s really dangerous about it.”

But Pine would take away valuable lessons from his time with Lohan that he felt would serve him well.

“Hollywood is like living in a weird bubble,” he continued. “A bunch of people take care of you and get you stuff, and you’re the center of that little microcosmic world. You start believing that it is real and … you deserve it.”

The education might have come in handy after Pine became a mega-star in his own right. The Star Trek franchise had shot the actor up to A-list status, which inevitably made him a target for the tabloids. Pine soon found himself dealing with the other side of fame, but he confided that fortunately the attention didn’t last.

“The light of my flame was really bright after Star Trek [in 2009], and I had that bizarre convergence of everything’s so intense for about a month, and then it died down. During that time, they’re f****** chasing you, and you’re driving at speeds you shouldn’t be driving at. Thankfully, I don’t really have much of that anymore,” he said.

Chris Pine had faith that Lindsay Lohan could make a comeback in the film industry

Lohan once had a tumultuous few years in Hollywood where she found herself at the center of many controversies. Despite her reputation at the time, however, Pine felt that Lohan was more than capable of bouncing back. Especially since the Wonder Woman actor had seen other actors in similar circumstances revitalize their careers.

“She’s had a rough go of it. I’m sure the trials and tribulations that she’s been through have taught her plenty,” he once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “Our business loves comeback stories. From Drew Barrymore to Robert Downey Jr., there’s a long list of people who have faced their troubles, wildly overcome them, and succeeded. If anyone can do that, it’s Lindsay.”

