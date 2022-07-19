Chris Pratt Describes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Secret Skill That Shows His Sensitive Side

One is an action movie star with several blockbusters on his resumé, and the other is Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cue the rimshot. Chris Pratt joined the family of one the most iconic movie stars of the late 20th century when he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. The elder Schwarzenegger built a career playing tough guys on screen, but Pratt reveals his father-in-law has a secret skill that showcases his sensitive side.

Chris Pratt starred in the ‘Jurassic World’ movies as he married Katherine Schwarzenegger and started a family

Pratt segued from playing Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation to movie superstar. He already had the first Guardians of the Galaxy under his belt when the show ended in 2015. He starred in Jurassic World and The Lego Movie that same year.

Since marrying Schwarzenegger, Pratt has continued starring in hit movies. He’s reprised his Peter Quill role in the Guardians and Avengers movies, Owen in the Jurassic World trilogy, and added a Pixar movie with 2020’s Onward. In between filming all those movies, he and Schwarzenegger also started a family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, of course, starred in some of the biggest action movies ever, such as The Terminator, Commando, Predator, True Lies, and Total Recall. He made a name for himself playing tough guys, but Schwarzenegger’s thoughtful gift-giving is a secret skill that shows off his sensitive side.

Pratt says Arnold Schwarzenegger’s secret skill is giving “the most thoughtful gifts you could imagine”

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding world champion who parlayed that success into a decades-long acting career. He’s tough on the outside, but it turns out he’s quite a softie.

Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their third anniversary and welcomed their second child in 2022. The Terminal List star has received some thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts from his father-in-law over the years, as he told Men’s Health:

“Gift giving is absolutely one of his love languages. The most thoughtful gifts you could imagine, like quilts with all of the baby’s pictures on it. He gave us these — I don’t know what you’d call them — like statues carved out of wood. Nativity statues. They’re from Oberammergau in [Germany].” Chris Pratt describes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s secret gift-giving skill

Arnold didn’t just buy a new stroller or shell out for hundreds of dollars worth of diapers when Pratt and Katherine welcomed their two children. No, he went the extra mile to get one-of-a-kind presents for the family. Pratt gushes about Schwarzenegger’s passionate gift-giving, and it turns out they share a separate passion.

Pratt enjoys fitness almost as much as his father-in-law

Arnold Schwarzenegger won five Mr. Universe and seven Mr. Olympia titles during his time as a professional bodybuilder, according to his website. But he’s not the only one in the family who enjoys a hard workout.

Pratt transformed his body during his time on Parks and Rec, which helped him land leading roles in blockbuster movies.

For his Prime Video show The Terminal List, in which he plays a Navy SEAL, Pratt’s workout routine included a quick-hitting cross-fit regimen that includes rotating sets of pull-ups, push-ups, and squats, per Men’s Health.

Now that Pratt has reached his physical peak, he’ll be ready to carry all of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts out to the car with ease.

