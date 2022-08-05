Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Mistake Made It Into the Movie

Sometimes, some of the best scenes in movies happen unexpectedly. Chris Pratt’s character in the Guardians of the Galaxy series has an endearing personality that makes him one of the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one Guardians of the Galaxy mistake Pratt made found its way into the finished film and made the movie even better.

Chris Pratt turned his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ mistake into an iconic moment

Chris Pratt at the European premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in April 2017 in London | Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Disney

In 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a group of alien smugglers abducts a young Peter Quill from Earth. On the abandoned planet Morag, Quill steals a mysterious orb, and after a fight with the Kree renegade, he escapes, but not without Yondu noticing the theft.

Yondu issues a bounty for Quill’s capture, and Ronan the Accuser sends Gamora to hunt him down and kill him. When Quill tries to sell the orb, Gamora ambushes him and grabs it. They encounter other bounty hunters, Rocket and Groot. They get detained and meet Drax the Destroyer in prison, who has his issues with Gamora.

The group learns that Gamora wants to sell the orb to the Collector to prevent Ronan from using it. They meet up with the Collector, and during one of the scenes, Quill accidentally drops the orb but quickly picks it up, and the transaction continues.

According to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, that part wasn’t in the script. He noted that Chris Pratt inadvertently dropped the orb, but instead of laughing off the mistake, he stayed in character, picking it up and playing it off.

Gunn loved the fumble so much that he kept it in the movie, seamlessly portraying Quill’s goofy personality and making for a memorable scene.

James Gunn fought to keep Chris Pratt in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

Hollywood has several Chrises, but none might be as loathed as Chris Pratt. Fans have called him “Hollywood’s worst Chris” and tried to get Disney to replace him as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, but James Gunn came out guns blazing to defend the star.

Social media users have constantly called Pratt out for several reasons, many of which have been rumors. For instance, as CinemaBlend reports, Pratt faced backlash for a series of allegedly racist and Islamophobic tweets, which were eventually debunked. So it explains why Gunn wasn’t having any of it when one Twitter user suggested that Aquaman‘s Patrick Wilson replace Pratt in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Vehemently responding to the tweet asking for a replacement, Gunn shot back, “For what? Because of your made-up utterly false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him, that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Chris Pratt often improvised on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Pratt played Andy Dwyer on The Office‘s sister show Parks and Recreation. The actor often improvised on the sitcom, and many of his ad-libbed lines made it into the final cuts, but not all made everyone necessarily happy.

One of his most famous lines happens when Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) has the flu. Pratt’s character Googles her symptoms but doesn’t do it well. He tells her she “could have network connectivity problems.”

The improvised line made showrunner Michael Shur “furious.”

“I’m not kidding — as a writer, it made me furious,” Shur admitted. “The camera happened to be on him, he did it once, and I think it’s the funniest joke that’s ever been on our show.”

RELATED: Why Some Marvel Fans Don’t Think ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is the Last Guardians Movie