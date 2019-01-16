Chris Pratt Net Worth and How He Makes His Money

Here’s Chris Pratt’s net worth and how he makes his money.

The early years

Chris Pratt was born on June 21, 1979, in Virginia, Minnesota. He was discovered by actress and director Rae Dawn Chong while he was working as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Maui, Hawaii. Pratt told Entertainment Weekly he decided to make the most of the moment and let Chong know about his desire to be an actor. “I was like, ‘You’re in the movies, right? I always wanted to be in the movies.’ She said, ‘You’re cute. Do you act?’ I was like… I act! Put me in a movie!’”

Rise to fame

Pratt made his acting debut in the short film Cursed Part 3. After that, he appeared in a 2001 episode of the television series The Huntress. After a few more roles, he landed a recurring spot on the television series Everwood. He played the role of Bright Abbott from 2002 to 2006. After Everwood, Pratt played the role of Ché on The O.C. from 2006 to 2007. Once The O.C. ended, Pratt appeared in the movies Bride Wars (2009), Deep in the Valley (2009), Take Me Home Tonight (2011), and Moneyball (2011). He then landed a recurring role on the series Parks and Recreation, playing the role of Andy Dwyer.

One of Pratt’s best-known movie appearances was for the 2015 film Jurassic World. He’s also known for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Highest-grossing films

Pratt has enjoyed a successful run of hit movies. So far, his highest-grossing film is Avengers: Infinity War, with a lifetime gross of $678,815,482. Other high-grossing films include Jurassic World, with a lifetime gross of $652,270,625; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with a lifetime gross of $417,719,760; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with a lifetime gross of $389,813,101, according to research from Box Office Mojo.

Personal life

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on January 13, 2019. Chris and Katherine were first seen together in June 2018 during a picnic in Santa Barbara, California. Pictures of the couple quickly began circulating on the internet. A few weeks later, they were spotted kissing after a Los Angeles church service.

A source told E! News the couple was set up by Katherine’s mother, Maria. Her mom seemed to be all for their relationship. “Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch. They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values,” the source told the publication.

How he makes his money

Outside of acting, Pratt makes money from product endorsements, sponsored posts, and speaking engagements. Pratt charges as much as $200,000 to speak at an event, according to All American Speakers Bureau. One high-profile product endorsements was for Michelob Ultra during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Chris Pratt’s net worth

Chris Pratt has a net worth of $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, Pratt earned a total of $17 million, reports Forbes.

What’s next for Chris Pratt

The actor has several films in the works. He just wrapped up The Lego Movie 2. Next up are The Kid, Onward, Jurassic World 3, and Cowboy Ninja Viking.