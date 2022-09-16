Chris Pratt Only Made It to Hollywood Because a Director Paid For His Flight

Actor Chris Pratt is known for his roles on the TV show Parks and Recreation as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World movies.

While it’s hard to imagine a world where Pratt is a star, he actually had a rough start in Hollywood. In fact, there was a time when Pratt could not afford a plane ticket to Los Angeles and a director had to pay for his flight.

Chris Pratt’s humble background

Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pratt did not come from a wealthy family. When he was growing up in Lake Stevens, Washington, his family relied on food banks.

“I grew up in a small town, we had 7,000 people in our town, and we had some economic hard times, and we had a food bank nearby and I’m not ashamed to say that there were moments when my family would need to eat from a food bank,” he shared during an Instagram Live.

When Pratt was a young adult, Pratt studied acting at a local community college for a semester. Afterward, he moved to Hawaii and lived in a van on the beach.

“I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here,'” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly. “We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream.”

Chris Pratt came to LA thanks to a director

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XltzyLcu0g

While working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in Hawaii, Pratt met actor Rae Dawn Chong. Pratt told her he wanted to be in movies, and she decided to cast him in Cursed Part III, a movie she was directing. She also paid for his flight out to L.A.

“The director and her producing partner were getting ready to shoot this movie, and I said, ‘I can’t go to LA, I don’t have any money,'” he recalled on the Smartless podcast. “She said, ‘Sweetie, we’ll fly you there.’ That was it. And I never went back.”

Although the movie was never released, Pratt made a good impression on her. She told Entertainment Weekly, “He was a joy on set. My movie sucked, but he was awesome.”

Chris Pratt’s net worth today

First full week of 2020…How are you starting it? For me? Check out my @amazon storefront to see all the gizmos and gadgets I’m using. #founditonamazon #amazon #ad pic.twitter.com/5tYwGoIqZv — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 6, 2020

After appearing in Chong’s movie, Pratt decided to pursue acting seriously. He has since become one of Hollywood’s most renowned actors and can enjoy the financial benefits that come with being a celebrity.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pratt is worth an estimated $80 million.

Pratt currently lives in a home in Pacific Palisades with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and two daughters. Pratt bought the home in 2018 for $15.6 million and renovated it until 2021.

He also has a ranch on San Juan Island in Washington, where the family can enjoy farm life away from the hustle and bustle of L.A. Other celebrities who own properties in the area include Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

