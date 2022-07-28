What Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds Have in Common

Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds are both A-list actors. They’re officially Hollywood elite, with long careers behind and head of them. Both have starred in high-grossing movies and are part of well-known franchises.

Beyond that, the two have a lot in common. Both are twice-married family men who are incredibly fit. Another thing they have in common? According to fans on Reddit, both Reynolds and Pratt are getting cast in the wrong roles.

Redditors on a popular movie subreddit recently discussed the roles that Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds seem to be getting all the time. According to one fan on Reddit, both actors started out as comedians who moved on to action movies. The fan wrote, “Now almost everyone movie they are in are these Netflix/Prime BlockBuster summer hits (Pratt playing in more big name roles like Jurassic World). But they are so ***damn dull and full of anything meaningful.”

Other fans agree that Pratt and Reynolds should lay off the action films. They believe Pratt especially should return to his comedy roots. “Chris Pratt is just not a good action star or lead role outside Guardians imo,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

Some fans think Pratt is getting the wrong roles, but Reynolds is still interesting to watch in his movies. As one fan put it, “I get way more enjoyment with whatever Ryan Reynolds does than what Pratt does. Reynolds, even if he does the same thing is still entertaining and there is some variety to it.”

Although fans are correct that Pratt and Reynolds were funny before becoming big action stars, their careers were actually very different.

Before he starred in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt was most well known for his role in NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. He played Andy, the loveable goofball who often provided comic relief in his scenes. After the show ended, Pratt dropped a lot of weight and replaced it with cold, hard muscle for Guardians of the Galaxy. He clearly wanted to be an action star and built the body to prove it.

Since then, Pratt hasn’t really returned to comedy. His latest project, Jurassic World: Dominion, is a straight action film.

Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, made less of a jump in his career. According to IMDb, he started getting bit parts in movies and TV shows in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, he became a household name thanks to rom coms like The Proposal. Now that he’s an action star, he hasn’t left the comedy flavor behind entirely. His recent movies like Red Notice and The Adam Project all have a comedy undertone to the action.

What is next for Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt?

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming projects prove he will most likely stick with blockbuster roles with a comedy lean. That may not make fans happy, but projects like Clue and Deadpool 3 are sure to bring in a lot of money to the box office.

According to Chris Pratt’s IMDb page, he’s going to be doing some voice acting in Garfield and Mario. He’s also got another Guardians of the Galaxy film coming up, so those who appreciate Pratt as an action star will definitely get their fix. It was recently announced that he’ll be the star of director Michelle MacLaren’s Cowboy Ninja Viking, which seems to be the ultimate action movie. According to IMDb, the movie is about a soldier who is given the powers of a ninja, cowboy, and Viking, all in one body.

