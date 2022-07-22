Chris Young Revealed the Sweet Way His Stepdad Proposed to His Mom

Chris Young is one of the prominent faces and names in the country music circles. The singer got his start on Nashville Star and has since grown as a musician and won several awards. Young frequently borrows from his life to make songs that hit close to home for many. He frequently talks about his personal life and once revealed the sweet way his stepdad proposed to his mom.

Chris Young | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Young’s stepdad proposed to his mom on Valentine’s Day

Young said in a 2011 interview as per Taste of Country that his stepfather had several deeds that were tough to outdo. The singer recalled a romantic moment between his stepdad and his mother that involved his stepfather getting inducted into the family fold.

He said, “My dad screwed me on being able to be romantic because he proposed to my mom on Valentine’s Day and then asked us for permission to marry our mom.” Young also narrated the story in another interview joking that no matter what he did on Valentine’s Day, he would never be able to outdo his father. He said:

“My favorite story about Valentine’s day is everybody’s like, ‘So what are you going to do special?’ Or, you know, kind of, ‘What do you have in your back pocket on Valentine’s Day??’ And I can never live up to my stepdad because he asked my mom to marry him on Valentine’s Day and then called us down from upstairs and asked me and my sister permission. So pretty much anything I do, he made me look like a punk for the rest of my life.”

Chris Young has great regard for his stepdad

Being a father extends to more than just sharing DNA or blood and has to do with love, and Young knows this all too well. Young has gushed about his stepfather in interviews and revisits the good memories he shares of him and his stepfather.

He said in a 2021 interview that many people tell him he resembles his stepfather despite not being related to him. He said, “Everybody is like, ‘Oh y’all look so much alike! And he’s my stepdad, but that’s who I refer to as my dad.”

Young called his old man “an incredible man” and noted that he was lucky to have him as his dad. “Basically, from the time he came into my mom’s life, my life, my sister’s life … he always treated me like a son,” he said.

The singer further praised his father, saying, “It’s pretty incredible to have somebody that you look up to and that you’ve got a lot of respect for. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot of people that I respect more than I do him.”

Young’s father even appeared in a music video for one of his high-charting singles. He made a cameo in the singer’s hit “Voices” at the beginning of the video as one of the men under the hood of the car. Young said he would like to follow in his stepfather’s footsteps, praising his work ethic and outlook on life.

Shoutout to the best dad ever! Love you old man! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/7S9l9OkVQT — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) June 19, 2022

Chris Young gifted his father a truck

Not much is known about Young’s biological father as the singer never mentions him and prefers to call his stepdad his dad. Young considers his stepdad Michael Harris his dad as he raised him.

Young’s father, Harris, battled lung cancer in 2009 and survived. In 2021, Young surprised his father with a Chevrolet truck in a full-circle moment. When the star won Nashville Star in 2006, he won a Chevrolet truck, and his father was right there by his side.

The singer posted a clip of the sweet moment with the caption, “My dad has been driving the same truck for well over a decade. I decided he needed a new one this year. I love you, dad.”

RELATED: Which Country Music Star Has the Most ACM Awards?