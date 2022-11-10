Chrishell Stause Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Date a Dancer

For seventeen years, fans have enjoyed watching popular celebrities on the entertaining series Dancing With the Stars. Taking on the dance floor and everything that comes with the unique experience, a lot has happened over the television show’s 31 seasons.

Amidst all of the Mirrorball Trophies, as some fans know well, there has definitely been a showmance or two. Chrishell Stause, the Selling Sunset star, was one of them. Back in 2020, Stause and Keo Motsepe revealed after working alongside one another during Season 29, the pair briefly dated. Although it didn’t end up working, Stause and Motsepe haven’t been the only ones in this position on Dancing With the Stars.

Alexis Ren from Season 27 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

(L to R) Tom Bergeron, Alexis Ren, and Alan Bersten on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Entrepreneur and model Alexis Ren garnered a lot of attention and raised eyebrows with her Season 27 appearance on Dancing With the Stars. Her flirtatious connection with her dancing partner, Alan Bersten, was evident, and she wasn’t shy about hiding her feelings. Soon after, they revealed they were giving it a real shot.

PopCulture is one of the many platforms that pointed out the serendipitous timing behind the two meeting and getting together. Before dating Bersten, Ren was in a relationship with physical trainer Sky Bear.

Many people speculated that the two relationships could have possibly overlapped, but Ren was later able to clarify any miscommunications. Though Life & Style shared that Ren and Bersten ended things in December 2018, the split seemed to be mutual and amicable.

When Ren announced the breakup on Instagram, she wrote, “He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life.”

Sabrina Bryan from Season 5

Sabrina Bryan, best known for her role as Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls, was one of the earlier stars to grace the dance floor. Cast for Season 5 of Dancing With the Stars, many thought Bryan’s time on the show was cut short.

Though she wasn’t able to clinch the championship title, Bryan’s fans were happy for the star when she announced her relationship with professional dancer Mark Ballas. As E! reported, the couple broke up shortly after, but Ballas and Bryan “remained friendly.”

That definitely seems to be the case based on the 2012 photo The Cheetah Girls star shared of her with Ballas and his mother.

Shannon Elizabeth from Season 6

however, we love & care about each other very much & will remain friends & in each other's lives. — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) August 8, 2009

Shannon Elizabeth was another celebrity who found a romantic connection on Dancing With the Stars. Known for her roles in movies like American Pie, Scary Movie, and Love Actually, Elizabeth was featured on Season 6 of the competitive dancing show.

Partnered with Derek Hough, fans and followers of Dancing With the Stars couldn’t help but notice their on-screen chemistry. After dating for about a year, proving their synchronicity on and off the dance floor, the couple bittersweetly announced their breakup in a sentimental co-written tweet. Elizabeth tweeted, “we love & care about each other very much & will remain friends & in each other’s lives.”

Brian Austin Green from Season 30

Breaking: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess have welcomed a baby boy! ♥️ See the first photo: https://t.co/aqrCbl7fGl pic.twitter.com/tBd7tgzc58 — E! News (@enews) July 1, 2022

Ironically enough, for actor Brian Austin Green, he found love with dancer Sharna Burgess, but before he was welcomed onto the show. People shared the surprising story behind Green and Burgess getting together.

Setup by a mutual business manager, the pair first met at a coffee shop. Initially finding themselves at different points in life, Green and Burgess thought it might not work out. However, their intense chemistry matched with the unprecedented conditions of quarantining led them to fast-tracking their connection and make the relationship Instagram official.

Shortly after, Green and Burgess joined the competition for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Following their Week 4 elimination, the couple announced that Burgess was pregnant. This past June, the happy couple welcomed their son into their family.

