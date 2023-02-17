‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Twitter Users Call out USA Network for Continuing to Air the Show

Chrisley Knows Best is back with new episodes, but not everyone is excited about its return. Critics and former fans of the reality TV show have called out the show’s network, USA, for continuing to air new episodes of the reality TV show. This comes after two of the show’s main cast members, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, faced legal troubles that landed them in prison.

(L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Julie and Todd Chrisley are both serving prison sentences for fraud

In June of 2022, Todd and Julie were both found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. The husband and wife duo were also convicted of submitting documents that they’d falsified in order to take out loans. These loans were said to have funded the extravagant lifestyle that they often flaunted on Chrisley Knows Best.

In November 2022, the reality TV personalities were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison. On January 17, 2023, the couple reported to their respective prisons to begin serving their sentences. Todd is now a month into his 12-year sentence while Julie is one month into her 7-year sentence. Upon completion of their respective sentences, they will be released with the caveat of 3 years of supervision. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will also be ordered to pay restitution.

New episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ are airing and Twitter users have mixed reactions

But despite the fact that Todd and Julie are behind bars, new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are still airing. On February 6, the Twitter account for the reality show announced new episodes. This triggered mixed reactions from people on Twitter. Some people were upset that USA was still choosing to air the show. “Ehhh, this is in poor taste,” one Twitter user penned. “They’re in prison… time to cut the cord.” Another user echoed the above sentiments. “They are criminals who are in JAIL,” they commented. “Are you kidding me?”

Others, however, seemed pleased that USA was moving forward with Chrisley Knows Best without Julie and Todd. “Nanny and the kids showing what it’s like to go through this is actually THE BEST POSSIBLE THING so others will see what goes on with the prison issues and all that,” one person shared on the Twitter thread. “If they are willing to show it, I say that’s the best possible outcome as a kind of deterrent /community service.” Another person quickly chimed in about the backlash. “Why are your panties in a bunch…Nanny Faye IS the show!! the presumed fan posted. “She didn’t steal, nor did the kids why should they be punished?”

Is ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ canceled?

Of course, some people were simply confused about the new episodes since Deadline reported that Chrisley Knows Best had been canceled back in November 2022. The news of the cancelation came shortly after Julie and Todd were sentenced. The show’s spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, also received the ax. However, it was also reported that USA would air a handful of episodes recorded prior to Todd and Julie’s trial. So while the show remains canceled, those who are excited about the show’s return have a few more episodes before they have to say goodbye to the show for good.